While it might seem like the Korean drama market is oversaturated with romantic comedies and historical dramas, there is plenty of room for true stories and other historical periods of time. Some such period pieces include the Joseon dynasty, which was the longest-lasting era, lasting a total of five hundred and five years. Plenty of stories can be told from this time period. One such historical moment often included is the Japanese occupation of Korea, which lasted thirty-five years.

The Japanese occupation of Korea was a tough and traumatic time. It included the oppression of Korean citizens, and being such a horrific period of time, many stories and pieces are told of that time via Korean dramas. While the Japanese occupation of Korea is nothing to make light of, these Korean dramas that involve this historical moment include them in a delicate manner and reveal the resilience of that time period, examining real-life stories from people who actually existed during that time and using the medium to comment on the hardships experienced during that time. Others use the historical backdrop to tell interesting, fictional stories during that time, reminding viewers of the importance that this time period has on Korea's culture and history. For those interested in unique and heartfelt Korean dramas with a touch of history, here are some dramas that take place during the Japanese occupation.

10 'The Hymn of Death' (2018)

Directed by Park Soo-jin

Kim Woo-Jin (Lee Jong-suk) is a genius playwright in Korea during Japan's occupation. Although married, he falls in love with the first soprano of the Joseon Dynasty, Yun Sim-deok (Shin Hye-sun). This is their tragic love story.

The storytelling and writing direction of the show is beautifully executed.

The Hymn of Death, though short, is a beautiful Korean drama that follows the lives of two lovers during the Japanese occupation. The storytelling and writing direction of the show is beautifully executed. It's a heartbreaking love story based on a true story that everyone should know about.

9 'Song of the Bandits' (2023)

Directed by Hwang Jun-hyeok & Park Hyun-suk

During the 1920s, at the time of Japanese occupation, lawless bandits in South Korea's Gando region fought against the Japanese colonial army to protect their land and loved ones. This story begins before the infamous, real-life Gando massacre.

Song of the Bandits is another Korean drama that blends an interesting historical background with that of action and romance. The characters are all well-developed, and the cast puts on a believably realistic performance for characters situated in the 1900s. Though short, the storyline is nothing short of amazing, and it is definitely a binge-watch.

8 'Different Dreams' (2019)

Directed by Yoon Sang-ho

Lee Young-jin (Lee Yo-won) is Korea's first female surgeon who was raised by a Japanese family during Japanese colonial rule in Seoul, Korea. After attending a prestigious medical school in Shanghai, she returns to Korea during the Joseon Dynasty and crosses paths with Kim Won Bong (Yoo Ji-tae), though their ideologies are different. She then becomes a Korean spy, working for the government.

Though it focuses on the politics at the time, it is based on real-life events of that time period.

Different Dreams is a very lovely K-drama that takes place during Japanese colonial rule in Korea. Though it focuses on the politics at the time, it is based on real-life events of that time period, and the performances put on by the actors are memorable. Definitely underrated, for those who don't mind a bit of politics and history in their dramas, then Different Dreams is worth watching for its plot, commentary, and cast of characters.

7 'Bridal Mask' (2012)

Directed by Yoon Sung-sik

Set during the Japanese occupation in Seoul, Korea, in the 1930s, a mysterious man named Bridal Mask fights for Korean independence. Meanwhile, Lee Kang-to (Joo Won) is a pro-Japanese Korean officer who hunts down this mysterious man. Later in the show, he becomes Bridal Mask, and he has the internal struggle of maintaining both facades as a pro-Japanese officer and someone who fights against Japanese imperialism.

Different from ordinary romance dramas, the romance in Bridal Mask is affected by the political background of the characters and the setting.

An action-packed drama filled with politics, history, and a bit of romance, Bridal Mask is an interesting K-drama that follows the perspective of a man who is both pro and anti-Japanese regime. Different from ordinary romance dramas, the romance in Bridal Mask is affected by the political background of the characters and the setting, allowing for a romance that is both heartbreaking and moving.

6 'Pachinko' (2022)

Directed by Kogonada & Justin Chon

It is 1931. Kim Sunja (Youn Yuh-jung) lives in Yeongdo-gu, Busan, but leaves as Korea is under oppressive Japanese rule. She leaves her family and old life behind to start a new one in Japan. But even there, she faces discrimination from Japanese society. This show follows the four generations of an immigrant Korean family and their dreams and hopes as they find themselves living in Korea, Japan, and America, from the early 1900s to the late 1900s.

Pachinko is based on an epic historical novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. It is a heart-touching story that follows the discrimination Koreans faced during oppressive Japanese rule in Korea and the same oppression that follows when immigrating to Japan to find a better life. The cinematography is also worth watching, if for that alone, as the cinematography really brings the whole show to life. It is a masterpiece that viewers who love history will undoubtedly enjoy.

5 'Eyes of Dawn' (1991)

Directed by Kim Jong-hak

Starting in the colonial period of Korea, where Korea was under Japanese rule from 1910-1945 during World War II, Eyes of the Dawn follows a group of three people—Choi Dae-chi (Choi Jae-sung), Yoon Yeo-ok (Chae Shi-ra), and Jang Ha-rim (Park Sang-won)—all the way through the Korean War as their lives intermingle with one another at different points of time. It examines Japanese war crimes and the use of 'comfort women' through the oppressive Japanese regime.

It was the 9th highest-rated Korean drama of all time, and it didn't hide away from the brutal truth of Japanese colonialism.

First things first, Eyes of the Dawn is not an easy watch. Rather, it deals with incredibly tough subjects of sexual abuse, torture, and comfort women, among others. It was the 9th highest-rated Korean drama of all time, and it didn't hide away from the brutal truth of Japanese colonialism. It is the harsh and cold truth, but it also speaks of the love, friendship, and compassion during those times. It is beautiful, and a tough watch.

4 'Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938' (2023)

Directed by Kang Shin-hyo & Jo Nam-hyung

Lee Yeon (Lee Dong-wook) is sent to the past to recover a valuable and magical stone that prevents the dead from mixing with the living. He arrives in the year 1938, where Japanese colonialism is occurring, and the nature of their occupation is beginning in full swing.

Action-packed and full of humor, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 is a super fun watch.

A sequel and a prequel to the Tale of the Nine Tailed, this show starring Lee Dong-wook does not disappoint at all. Action-packed and full of humor, Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 is a super fun watch, and those who appreciated the first season will more than definitely enjoy this follow-up season.

3 'Gyeongseong Creature' (2023)

Directed by Chung Dong-yoon and Roh Young-sub

It’s 1945 during the Japanese occupation of Gyeongseong (later known as Seoul). Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon), the owner of House of Golden Treasure—a pawnshop—and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a tracker searching for her mother, both encounter a strange creature. This strange creature was born from experimentation within Ongseong Hospital.

More terrifying and creepy than anything else, Gyeongseong Creature includes a bit of political tension during the 1940s. The CGI and monster are pretty impressive, and the humor included blends well with the serious tone. Though the pacing can be a bit slow sometimes, it's hard not to binge-watch Gyeongseong Creature all in one go. For those who enjoy history and horror, this K-drama is worth watching.

2 'Mr. Sunshine' (2018)

Directed by Lee Eung-bok

Though born into slavery, Eugene Choi (Lee Byung-hun) escapes to the United States during the time of the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident. As he grows up, he becomes a Marine Corps officer, and as a U.S. captain, he returns to Korea during a time when Japan is deciding to colonize Korea. In the process, he falls in love with a freedom fighter's daughter, Go Ae-Shin (Kim Tae-ri).

One of the best period dramas out there, Mr. Sunshine is a beautiful Korean drama that explores Japan's colonial hold on Korea. Featuring the exciting and well-performed Lee Byung-hun, this drama is never boring or dull for a second. Rather, it keeps at an exciting pace, and for viewers who enjoy historical period pieces, expect to tear up after the series finale.

1 'Chicago Typewriter' (2017)

Directed by Kim Cheol-kyu

Three resistance fighters who lived through the Japanese occupation of Korea are reincarnated in present-day Korea: a ghostwriter, an award-winning writer, and a literary fanatic. As they live their lives, they realize how much their past and present are connected to one another, and this drama explores their relationships and friendships with each other.

Chicago Typewriter is filled with patriotism and passionate performances from the main cast.

Chicago Typewriter is filled with patriotism and passionate performances from the main cast. It is a touching K-drama that will bring viewers to tears because of the fantastically written story about friendship. Another historical masterpiece, Chicago Typewriter is a must-watch for K-drama fans.

