The Woman King charged into theaters on September 16, 2022. The film starred Viola Davis, as General Nanisca, a leader among her tribe of Agoije. Similar to The First Lady, which also starred Davis, The Woman King is a historical drama based on a true story.

Historically, the Agoije were an all-female fighting unit that served the Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa. There are plenty of films in the same vein that highlight powerful women who influenced their people. Many of these films showcase the strides these women made in their positions, while some showcased the turbulence that comes with taking up their roles.

'Queen Christina' (1933)

Image via MGM

Queen Christina starred Greta Garbo as Christina. The film told the story of the titular queen, a member of the House of Vasa who ruled over Sweden from 1632 to 1654. After her father's death, she inherited the throne at the age of five. During her reign, she wasn't concerned with marriage or love. Her interests lay in the arts and exploring political philosophy.

Queen Christina sought to maintain peaceful relationships among other rulers and, in doing so, helped end the Thirty Years' War. She was also known for falling in love with a Spanish envoy, and her conversion to Roman Catholicism influenced her decision to abdicate the throne in 1654. Queen Christina is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Cleopatra' (1963)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

From 51 to 30 BCE, Queen Cleopatra VII ruled over Egypt. The 1963 film Cleopatra was a story of love between Cleopatra and Julius Caesar (Sir Rex Harrison). After Caesar's death, tensions increased between Egypt and Rome as Antony, the next heir to the throne in Rome also fell in love with Cleopatra.

During Cleopatra's reign, she wanted to form alliances with Rome (thus explaining her relationship with Caesar). After the death of Caesar and the division of control over countries, she used her influence to convince Antony to fight against his rival, Octavian, Caesar's nephew. An upcoming Cleopatra film is in the works, with Gal Gadot having the lead role and Patty Jenkins directing the film. Cleopatra is available on HBO Max.

'Evita' (1996)

Image via Hollywood Pictures

Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth I, and Queen Marie Antoinette derived their power from being the next heirs to their throne. Eva "Evita" Duarte de Perón wasn't a queen, but she was a leader nonetheless. She was the wife of President Juan Perón, yet through her actions, she became more than just the wife of an Argentine president.

The musical Evita (1996) told Evita's (Madonna) life from her early years as an actress to when she turned her focus toward politics after her husband, Juan Perón, won the presidency. Evita won the hearts of many people and was despised by others. She grew up in poor conditions, and as the First Lady of Argentina, she used her platform to help the poor. Evita is available on YouTube.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

The Netflix series The Crown (2016) examined the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation to her reign throughout different political events. Centuries before Queen Elizabeth II's rule, Queen Elizabeth I (played by Cate Blanchett in the 1998 film Elizabeth) held the throne.

Queen Elizabeth I was known for reestablishing Protestantism in a Catholic country. Many people doubted her as a ruler at the beginning of her reign. Queen Elizabeth proved them wrong by selecting advisors that she trusted. She didn't show a stubborn demeanor, but she viewed her mistakes as a learning opportunity. Elizabeth is available on STARZ.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Image via Columbia Pictures

When you think of female monarchs, you think of Marie Antoinette. Marie Antoinette, portrayed by Kristen Dunst, was the Queen of France before the French Revolution. The film was based on the biography of Antoinette, but rather than being a straightforward biopic, Sofia Coppola made a deliberately anachronistic film, from the costumes to the soundtrack.

Antoinette herself quarreled with authority and expectation that she must act like the queen. Yet she also revealed the problematic behavior of the monarchy. The film delved into why she behaved the way she did and her role during the fall of the French monarchy. Marie Antoinette is available on Vudu.

'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Image via DJ Films

Within Meryl Streep's collection of comedies, dramas, musicals, and romance movies is the film The Iron Lady. Streep won three Academy Awards in her career, including her role as Margaret Thatcher in this film. In this film, she portrays Thatcher, a prominent and controversial figure in modern British history. Thatcher was the first female prime minister whose authority was often challenged.

The film centered on Thatcher's life after her husband's death as she tried to cope with her loss. Despite her dealing with internal struggles, she was seen by some people as a heroine who broke the "glass ceiling" barrier and carved a path for women who wanted to be seen as equal to their male counterparts in politics. The Iron Lady is available on Starz.

'The Lady' (2011)

Image via EuropaCorp

Michelle Yeoh starred in the 2011 film The Lady. She portrayed Aung San Suu Kyi, a Burmese diplomat, politician, and author. She was the daughter of General Aung San, a politician and activist for Burmese independence from British colonial rule. Suu Kyi lost her father at a young age after he and his colleagues were assassinated.

The film described the long-distance love story between Aung San Suu Kyi. and her husband and the story of a leader of Burma's (now known as Myanmar) democracy, despite the nation's military rule. Aung San Suu Kyi took over a movement that her father began before his death. The Lady is available on Tubi.

'Kurmanjan Datka' ('Queen of the Mountains') (2014)

Image via Aitysh Film

Kurmanjan Datka (translated as Queen of the Mountains) starred Elina Abai Kyzy as Kurmanjan Datka. Kurmanjan Datka was a ruler in 19th Century Central Asia. At a very young age, her prophecy suggested that she would be the person her country needed. Those who heard the girl's prophecy joked about it: how could a girl raised in a poor family influence a nation?

As a young woman, she married Chief Alymbek and supported his initiative to unite various tribes of the region. The Kyrgyz people respected Kurmanjan, and in return, she promised to protect them from the Russians who were planning to gain control of Central Asia. Queen of the Mountains is available on Plex TV.

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Image via Focus Features

Saoirse Ronan depicted Mary Stuart, Queen Elizabeth's I (Margot Robbie) cousin, in the film Mary Queen of Scots. After realizing that she rightfully is the next heir to the throne, Mary intended to secure it. Yet many obstacles stood in her way of being Queen of Scotland. For one, Mary refused to marry an Englishman; instead, she married a Frenchman. This decision cost her the respect she could have earned from the people of Scotland.

The people of Scotland didn't respect Mary and admitted to Elizabeth that Mary shouldn't have the opportunity to rule. Mary was aware of this but didn't want to back down from her goal. She sought support from Elizabeth and hoped they would equally rule alongside each other in their respective countries. Mary Queen of Scots is available on YouTube.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' (2019)

Image via Kairos Kontent Studios

Set in the 1820s, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi focused on Manikarnika (Kangana Ranaut). From a young age, Manikarnika was a fearless leader. She was determined to rule over Jansi, regardless of what the British colonial rule believed. She had the heart of a warrior, and as she ascended to the throne, her name was changed to Laxmibai.

The film was based on the real Rani Laxmibai, a war hero that led the Indian Rebellion of 1857. She refused to surrender and vowed to fight for her people. Rather than flee her home, she fought the British alongside her soldiers. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is available on Amazon Prime.

Female Filmmakers: 10 Groundbreaking Movies Directed By Women