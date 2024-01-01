As popular as comic book films are right now, history can be just as exciting as a subject. While not every film that takes place in a historical era is necessarily based on a true story, events in real life can help inspire fictional stories. The best historical epics of all-time span the entire scope of human history. Even though some historical movies are more accurate than others, they still offer insight into what life was like during a different era of human history.

If a historical epic is done correctly, it can be a major financial success and take home major awards. Many of the Academy Award winners for Best Picture belong to the historical epic genre, including Ben-Hur, Lawrence of Arabia, Braveheart, Titanic, and Gladiator. However, there are also many great historical epics that, ironically enough, have been lost to time. These films may not have won major awards or generated strong critical responses, but they’re certainly worth checking out for film buffs. Here are ten of the most underrated historical epics, ranked.

10 'The Name of the Rose' (1986)

Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud

The Name of the Rose is a compelling mystery story set during the middle ages. Set in the early 14th century, the film follows the Franciscan friar William of Baskerville (Sean Connery) and his apprentice, Adso of Melk (Christian Slater), as they investigate a series of Satanic rituals and murders in a medieval Benedictine abbey.

The mystery itself provokes interesting questions about loyalty, faith, and organized religion; both William and Adso are forced to question whether they can belong to a group that holds such dark secrets. Connery does a great job at showing how William finds fulfillment in his mission, and why he feels that he must pass along his knowledge to Adso. The film also features a delightfully evil performance from the great F. Murray Abraham as Bernard Gui, a papal inquisitor who comes into conflict with William.

Watch on Prime Video

9 'Michael Collins' (1996)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Although Liam Neeson has been more focused on making action films recently, it’s easy to forget that he got his start in historical epics. Neeson plays the titular hero in Michael Collins, a revolutionary hero who fought for Ireland’s independence from Britain during the 20th Century. The great Alan Rickman co-stars as Collins’ ally, the Irish politician Éamon de Valera. Key events in Ireland’s history, such as the Easter Uprising and the Anglo-Irish Treaty, are seen through Collins’ point-of-view.

Director Neil Jordan does a great job at depicting why Collins and his allies feel that their revolution is justified. Beyond his political motivations, Collins feels that it is his destiny to see Ireland develop its own identity. Neeson’s extraordinary performance and the Oscar-nominated score by composer Elliot Goldenthal make Michael Collins well worth watching for film fans and history buffs alike.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Immigrant' (2013)

Directed by James Gray

Films have the power to generate empathy for their characters, and shed light on disturbing issues within history. James Gray’s powerful historical epic The Immigrant examines the challenges that European immigrants faced when journeying to the United States and being accepted as citizens. The film follows the Polish sisters Ewa (Marion Cotillard) and Magda (Angela Sarafyan) as they venture to New York City and meet the enigmatic man Bruno (Jaoquin Phoenix), who attempts to sell them into prostitution.

Whether it's a massive science fiction epic like Ad Astra or an intimate historical tale like The Immigrant, Gray has an unparalleled ability to show human frailty. He succeeds in generating empathy for Ewa as she begins to slowly realize the plight she’s gotten herself into. Phoenix also deserves credit for creating a realistic villain; the plausibility of the situation actually makes it more terrifying.

The Immigrant Release Date July 3, 2013 Director James Gray Cast Marion Cotillard , Joaquin Phoenix , Jeremy Renner , Dagmara Dominczyk , Jicky Schnee , Yelena Solovey Rating R Runtime 120 Main Genre Drama Genres Thriller Drama , Documentary , Mystery , Romance Writers James Gray , Ric Menello Tagline From the director of Two Lovers. Website http://theimmigrant-lefilm.com/

Watch on Tubi

Related 10 'Oppenheimer' Historical Figures, Ranked by Accuracy In a film with so many scientific minds to keep track of, how accurate were their portrayals?

7 'Lady Macbeth' (2016)

Directed by William Oldroyd

Image Via Altitude

Many great filmmakers have told their version of William Shakepserare’s classic tragedy Macbeth, including Joel Coen, Orson Welles, Roman Polanski, and Akira Kurosawa. However, William Oldroyd’s 2016 film Lady Macbeth managed to revamp “The Bard’s” most famous tragedy from a feminist point-of-view. Set in the early 19th century in England, the film follows the young woman Katherine (Florence Pugh) as she seeks independence amidst her loveless marriage to the wealthy man Alexander Lester (Paul Hilton).

While Lady Macbeth features terrific production design that feels representative of the era, it's a much more subversive film than some viewers may expect. Oldroyd employs dark humor as Katherine tests her husband’s patience to determine what she can get away with. It’s one of Pugh’s best performances because of how she conveys Katherine’s emotions; Katherine isn’t verbose, but she has a way of making her opinions clear.

Watch on Tubi

6 'Lawless' (2012)

Directed by John Hillcoat

The Weinstein Company

Lawless takes a historical look at the gangster genre with its family-centric crime story. Set in the 1930s during the prohibition era, Lawless explores the early bootlegging trade. The film follows the brothers Forrest (Tom Hardy), Howard (Jason Clarke), and Jack Bondurant (Shia LaBeouf) as their Virginian moonshine business puts them in conflict with the ruthless local lawman Special Deputy Charlie Rakes (Guy Pearce).

Director John Hillcoat does a great job at now sensationalizing this era in history. The Bondurant brothers have a difficult life, and they see their bootlegging business as only a means to provide for themselves. Although the film primarily focuses on how each of the brothers plays a different role in the operation, a tender romantic subplot between Forrest and the local dancer Maggie (Jessica Chastain) adds a touch of sensitivity to this dark crime story.

Watch on Prime Video

5 'First Knight' (1995)

Directed by Jerry Zucker

Arthurian legends have inspired many great films, including Camelot, The Sword in the Stone, Excalibur, and Monty Python and the Holy Grail just to name a few. Jerry Zucker’s 1995 action-adventure film First Knight stands out because of its focus on the love triangle that split Camelot apart. The film follows a young Guinevere (Julia Ormond) as her romance with King Arthur (Sean Connery) is threatened when she begins to fall in love with the charismatic swordsman Lancelot (Richard Gere).

Gere does a great job at playing a snarky, womanizing version of Lancelot that has more in common with Han Solo than the previous version of the famous knight. Although the love triangle does become a little melodramatic at times, First Knight features some epic action sequences once Lancelot crosses swords with the evil warrior Maleagant (the late great Ben Cross).

Watch on Apple TV

4 'Centurion' (2010)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Warner Brothers

Although Zack Snyder’s 300 inspired a new wave of sword and sandals epics, Neil Marshall’s 2010 action thriller Centurion is just as worthy of admiration. Set during the Roman Empire’s invasion of Britain, the film follows the centurion Quintus Dias (Michael Fassbender) as he attempts to lead a battalion of soldiers to safety when they are hunted down by Pict warriors. Dias’ allies include the legionaries Macros (Noel Clarke), Brick (Liam Cunningham), Bothos (David Morrissey), Thax (JJ Feild), and the cook Tarak (Riz Ahmed).

The Pict warriors are so ruthless that they almost feel like slasher villains; Marshall clearly draws inspiration from the horror genre. The film does a great job at showing the honorable practices that defined Roman warriors, and how their code of chivalry differentiated them from their enemies. It proved to be a breakout film for both Fassbender and Ahmed before they become more established leading men.

Centurion Release Date February 15, 2010 Director Neil Marshall Cast Michael Fassbender , Andreas Wisniewski , Dave Legeno , Axelle Carolyn , Dominic West , Dhaffer L'Abidine Rating R Runtime 97 Main Genre Action Genres Action , Adventure , Documentary , Drama , History Thriller , War Writers Neil Marshall Tagline Fight or die. Website http://www.centurionmovie.com/

Watch on Prime Video

3 'The King' (2019)

Directed by David Michod

Image via Netflix

David Michod’s 2019 Netflix historical epic The King takes an interesting approach to Shakespeare’s work, as it draws inspiration from both Henry IV and Henry V. The film follows a young English King Hal (Timothee Chalamet) as he wages war against France in the aftermath of his father’s (Ben Mendeloshn) death. Although Hal is aided by his long-time friend Falstaff (Joel Edgerton), he suspects that his inner circle of allies is not being completely honest with him.

The King does a great job at showing how Hal’s innocence is taken advantage of by his war-mongering allies. Chalamet shows how Hal’s impulsive desire to get revenge leads him to make short-sighted decisions in the heat of combat. Robert Pattinson also appears in a ridiculously entertaining performance as The Dauphin, a haughty French leader who comes into conflict with Hal.

Watch On Netflix

2 'Rob Roy' (1995)

Directed by Michael Claton-Jones

Rob Roy is a thrilling revenge epic that features another great depiction of a historical leader from Liam Neeson. Neeson stars as the titular 18th-century Scottish clan chief, who wages war against the English crown after his wife Mary (Jessica Lange) is assaulted by the ruthless aristocrat Archibald Cunningham (Tim Roth). Roth’s terrific performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Rob Roy may have been overshadowed because it was released the same year as Braveheart, another historical epic about a proud Scotsman’s revenge against England. Nonetheless, the conflict between Roth and Neeson, the epic sword fights, the excellent score by Carter Burwell, and the moments of romantic integrity make Rob Roy just as worthy of recommendation. If Braveheart was more focused on the larger conflict between England and Scotland, Rob Roy deals with a smaller, more personal conflict.

Watch on Tubi

1 'Calvary' (2014)

Directed by John Michael McDonagh

Image Via Entertainment One

John Michael McDonagh’s 2014 thriller Calvary tackles difficult conversations about religion through the perspective of a character who has dedicated his life to the faith. The film follows the priest Father James (Brendan Gleeson in one of his best performances) after an unseen man in confession threatens to kill him. James is forced to continue being a spiritual advisor to his community as he awaits his demise.

McDonagh explores how difficult it can be to justify one’s faith when faced with organized religion’s structural issues and the crimes committed by its leaders. Although these discussions are thought-provoking, and at times disturbing, the mystery surrounding James’ would-be assailant and his motivations gives Calvary a propulsive sense of energy. While it is not an easy film to watch, McDonagh’s dark sense of humor and Gleeson’s mature performance make it an unforgettable one.

Watch on Apple TV

NEXT: Alan Rickman’s Clever Trick Saved ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’