Ever since the mid-2000s, K-dramas have exploded in popularity globally, with some earning great praise, such as Boys Over Flowers, Goblin, Crash Landing on You, and Full House. K-dramas are known for their romantic, and sometimes cheesy, love stories, which are an important factor within a Korean drama.

While romantic comedies are often seen in K-dramas, many others fall into the historical drama category, with some of the most popular being Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Moon Lovers, Queen and I, and The Moon Embracing the Sun. After all, nothing describes a K-drama more than a romantic comedy that takes place in a historical context. Not to mention all the cheesy and corny tropes that made viewers fall in love with K-dramas in the first place.

10 'Tinted With You' (2021-2022)

IMDb: 6.3

This K-drama follows present-day student Eun Ho as he is transported into the painting of the past. There he meets the crown prince, Lee Heon (Hyun Woo Yoo), who is on the edge of death, both literally and mentally, as he has been exiled by his brother. Prince Heon decides to use Eun Ho to do his bidding. In the process, the two begin falling in love with one another, creating a sweet love story.

Tinted With You is a BL K-drama based on a web drama called Nobleman Ryu's Wedding. Reminiscent of Splash, Splash, Love, where the female lead travels back in time and is discovered by the Crown Prince, Tinted With Love plays out in a similar way, also being relatively short at 10 minutes per episode. Although quick, Not to mention, being as short and condensed as it is, it allowed for the plot to get to the point, proving that the chemistry between the Crown Prince and Eun Ho is very real and easy to root for.

Tinted With You Release Date December 23, 2021 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 8

9 'Moonshine' (2021-2022)

IMDb: 7.2

Prohibition has been going on for 10 years in the capital city of Hanyang. Kang Ro-seo is a poor girl living to make ends meet by doing all sorts of odd jobs, and she won’t let anyone have their way with her. Nam Young is a young scholar who remains honorable and reserved with a sense of humility. Lee Pyo (Wook Seok), the crown prince, is much more trouble than he is sometimes worth, as he sneaks out of the palace and goes to drink alcohol, even when prohibition is going on.

Moonshine is a hilarious K-drama that has a bold start with a fierce female lead. The series starts off strong, with Ro-seo proving that she is not a woman to be messed with. While many female characters in K-dramas often try to prove their toughness—Jan Di from Boys Over Flowers comes to mind, sometimes, they are more on the frail side. Ro-seo, however, is one of the first of many female leads to really show her toughness through and through. As a result, her idealism often clashes with that of inspector Nam Young's, creating an entertaining rivalry that turns into good romantic chemistry. Despite its uniqueness, it can be a little confusing due to the large number of characters appearing in the show. Still, this show is a rather refreshing watch for viewers who get sick and tired of.

Moonshine Release Date December 20, 2021 Creator Kim Sang-hwi, Hong Seok-joo Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 16

8 'Queen: Love and War' (2019)

IMDb: 7.4

It is the Joseon period, and Queen Eun-ki is murdered in broad daylight during an assassination attempt on the King. Eun-bo (Jin Se-yeon), the twin sister of Eun-ki, wants her revenge. But in order to get her own revenge, Eun-bo must become Queen herself. So, in an elaborate revenge plot, Eun-bo works to become the next queen, though she learns that it might not be as easy as it seems, especially since her own secrets prevent her from forming a genuine and honest relationship with the King.

Queen: Love and War is reminiscent of many older K-dramas and their tropes. One such popular plot line is the hidden secret that one main character must keep from the other, which is prominent in familiar favorites such as You're Beautiful, My Girl, and Gu Family Book. This plot line often bars romances and prevents the lead couple from truly getting together, but in this case, it is done in a refreshing take. Queen: Love and War is also full of surprising twists that entertain the viewer, making it definitely worth watching as a murder mystery drama.

Queen: Love and War Release Date December 14, 2019 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 16

7 'The Forbidden Marriage' (2022)

IMDb: 7.5

The Forbidden Marriage is set in the Joseon dynasty, following the marriage ban enacted by King Lee Heon after losing his wife from suicide, though he believes her to have been murdered. Despite this ban, scammer Ye So-rang (Park Ju-hyun) runs a marriage compatibility business. King Lee Heon's attendants try to get the King to produce an heir, but unfortunately, due to Lee Heon's fear and infatuation with the previous queen, it proves to be an impossible task. After being jailed, So-rang decides to pretend to be possessed by the King's deceased wife, which leads to Lee Heon being convinced and keeping So-rang by his side.

The Forbidden Marriage is a fun K-drama full of silliness and laughter. The premise itself is almost preposterous, as it tells the love story of a king who is stricken with grief and a woman who makes a mockery of his ban. However, this concept is what makes the show funny to begin with, especially with Park Ju-hyun's acting, making So-rang as a character stand out. Although it is rather short, there's never a single boring moment within the show.

6 'Bossam: Steal the Fate' (2021)

IMDb: 7.5

Taking place during the Joseon dynasty, bossams occurred under the rule of Gwanghaegun. Ba-woo (Jung Il-woo) takes part in a bossam, which is the act of kidnapping or stealing a widow and forcing her to marry the kidnapper. Except, unlike most bossams, Ba-woo mistakenly kidnaps Princess Su-kyeong (Kwon Yuri), the wrong widow. As a result, the hunt to find the King's missing daughter begins, though her father-in-law tries to resolve her disappearance on his own.

Bossam: Steal the Fate is another historical K-drama with an air of mystery and intrigue. It examines an interesting and unexplored concept of bossaming, which then develops into an interesting plot of what happens when someone kidnaps the wrong person. Plot aside, the characters were also very compelling, with the male lead, Ba-woo, having a good amount of depth to his character. Likewise, the politics in the show helped pick up the pace.

Bossum: Steal the Fate Release Date May 1, 2021 Creator Park Tae-ho, Kim Tae-hyun Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 20

5 'Lovers of the Red Sky' (2021)

IMDb: 7.6

Set in the Joseon dynasty, Lovers of the Red Sky follows Cheon-ki (Kim Yoo-jung) who is blinded as a baby as a result of a curse placed by Mawang, the God of Death. Samshin, the Goddess of childbirth, cannot take away Cheon-ki's blindness, but she can offer a solution in the future: one day, a young boy named Ha-Ram (Ahn Hyo-seop) will help break the curse placed on her. Simultaneously, Ha-Ram is born. Nine years later, Cheon-ki and Ha-Ram meet, forming a friendship with one another. However, little did they know that Samshin had plans for both of them, with Ha-Ram being sacrificed to seal away Mawang, and with Cheon-ki gaining her sight back through the loss of Ha-Ram's. After this incident, the two meet again later on.

Lovers of the Red Sky is a historical K-drama that is rooted deeply in the fantasy genre. Some fantasy-driven historical K-dramas include Gu Family Book, Faith, and Goblin. However, this is one of few that introduces mythology into the mix, creating a somewhat tense love story, especially knowing that Cheon-ki received the gift of sight due to Ha-Ram losing it. However, at the same time, this creates a beautiful story with a lovely romance between two compatible characters. Though the ending may be a bit on the sadder and more emotional side, it makes Lovers of the Red Sky all the more worth the watch.

4 'Our Blooming Youth' (2023)

IMDb: 7.7

Crown Prince Lee Hwan's (Park Hyung-sik) older brother died due to mysterious circumstances. Although Lee Hwan is under some suspicion, a bigger problem lies at hand for the new Prince: his arm has been injured by a poisoned arrow, and unless he can heal his arm, he has to abdicate the throne. Another issue lies at hand: three years prior to the present day, Lee Hwan received a haunting letter of blackmail, declaring that he will be betrayed and lose all use of his limbs. Meanwhile, Min Jae-yi's (Jeon So-nee) family is murdered, and she is framed for it. With both of them being involved in their own troubles, they agree to help each other out.

While Our Blooming Youth could be considered more of a thriller than a historical K-drama, there is still a love story between the two leads as they develop a deeper connection with one another due to their insinuating circumstances. Additionally, even though it does tend to have a much slower pace than other K-dramas on this list, the slow pace is easily forgiven thanks to the intriguing mystery and political drama that Our Blooming Youth develops to be.

Our Blooming Youth Release Date February 6, 2023 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 20

3 'The Tale of Nokdu' (2019)

IMDb: 7.7

It's the Joseon dynasty, and Jeon Nokdu (Jang Dong-yoon) is a swordsman whose family is attacked by assassins. However, to Nokdu's surprise, the assassins are a group of women. To uncover the reason behind the attempted assassinations, Nokdu disguises himself as a woman to infiltrate an all-woman village where he meets Dong-ju, a woman who is to become a gisaeng (an enslaved woman meant to be a courtesan).

The Tale of Nokdu is another historical drama that includes the oh-so-common trope of gender-swapping. However, as opposed to traditional genderswapping where the female lead disguises herself as a man, The Tale of Nokdu has the male lead disguise himself as a woman. This spin on tropes makes for a refreshing drama. As for the romance, it's hard not to fall in love with Nokdu's and Dong-ju's natural chemistry. Additionally, the concept of female assassins is a new one; it's a fresh take on another so-commonly used plot device that it provides a sense of mystery and wonder as to why a group of women were attempting to assassinate Nokdu's family.

The Tale of Nokdu Release Date September 30, 2019 Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 32

2 'The King’s Affection' (2021)

IMDb: 8.8

A princess bears twins one night, but according to superstition, a prince who shares the womb with a girl is an abomination. The crown prince is forced to discard the princess, along with anyone who witnessed the birth. The princess is whisked away, leaving the royal family to believe that only the prince remains.

The King’s Affection starts off extremely dark, littered with death. Interestingly enough, later on in the show, the dark and gloomy colors that introduced the show turn into much brighter ones, creating a surprisingly colorful and bright show that lightens the atmosphere at times. Apart from the atmosphere, what makes The King’s Affection intriguing is the plot: eventually, years down the road, the prince passes away after being disguised as Dam-i (who was the one meant to be murdered), and his sister, Dam-i (Park Eun-bin) must take his place. This isn’t the first time that a K-drama has done a gender-swap plot, but this is one of the few times when it is done believably well, following a somewhat sad premise. Not to mention, the chemistry is worth swooning over.

1 'The Red Sleeve' (2021-2022)

IMDb: 8.5

Prince Yi-san (Lee Jun-ho) is determined to become a benevolent King who will reform the law after taking the throne from his ruthless grandfather. Yi-san, still traumatized by his father's death, resolves to put his country at the forefront of everything else. Meanwhile, Sung Deok Im (Lee Se-young) is a court woman who enjoys her freedom. Prince Yi-san falls in love with her, but the two are torn by their own resolves and desires.

The Red Sleeve is a beautifully written drama that deals with the emotional trauma of losing one's parent, combined with falling in love with someone who is out of your reach. There are plenty of tense moments throughout the show due to the political aspect, and the show in its entirety is simply a charming watch. Sometimes, The Red Sleeve can be a bit on the slower side in regard to pace, but it's one of the better historical dramas to showcase a beautiful yet bittersweet love story.

