Ever since the mid-2000s, K-dramas have exploded in popularity globally, with some earning great praise, such as Boys Over Flowers, Goblin, Crash Landing on You, and Full House. K-dramas are known for their romantic, and sometimes cheesy, love stories, which are an important factor within a Korean drama.

While romantic comedies are often seen in K-dramas, many others fall into the historical drama category, with some of the most popular being Scarlet Heart Ryeo: Moon Lovers, Queen and I, and The Moon Embracing the Sun. After all, nothing describes a K-drama more than a romantic comedy that takes place in a historical context. Not to mention all the cheesy and corny tropes that made viewers fall in love with K-dramas in the first place.

10 'Mr. Queen' (2020 - 2021)

Directed by Yoon Sung-sik and Yoo Hyun-ki

In the K-drama Mr. Queen, a chef named Jang Bong-hwan (Choi Jin-hyuk) from today’s time finds himself in the body of a Korean queen in the Joseon Era. Before he can return to his body and time, he must navigate the royal court, learning its intricate politics and customs, as well as influencing the King to prevent the country from chaos.

What’s great about the show is that it’s not just a simple body-swap historical K-Drama. The way the Bong-hwan steers the goals of the king and finds himself intertwined with the royal court’s power struggles is thrilling and exciting. Beyond its unique premise and historical themes, it’s not afraid to lean into comedy and humor in order to keep the viewers invested in its story.

Mr. Queen Release Date December 12, 2020 Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 20

9 'My Dearest' (2023)

Directed by Choi Hyeong-hun and Kim Sang-hwi

My Dearest is a historical Korean K-Drama that’s set in the backdrop of the Quing invasion of Joseon. In the show, Lee Jang-hyun, is a man who is known for his anti-marriage stance. However, he changes his mind once she meets the charming and beautiful noblewoman Yoo Gil-chae. The show focuses on how the couple’s love story blooms despite the invasion that threatens their village.

What makes the K-Drama worth the watch is its historical accuracy and enchanting love story. Everything about My Dearest feels authentic — from the romance and chemistry between the two main characters as well as the details of the era the show is based on. There are also a lot of values and lessons to be taken from the show as it features the societal issues and challenges faced by the protagonists in their little town.

8 'Tinted With You' (2021 - 2022)

Directed by Kim Dae-hyun

This K-drama follows present-day student Eun Ho as he is transported into the painting of the past. There he meets the crown prince, Lee Heon (Hyun Woo Yoo), who is on the edge of death, both literally and mentally, as he has been exiled by his brother. Prince Heon decides to use Eun Ho to do his bidding. In the process, the two begin falling in love with one another, creating a sweet love story.

Tinted With You is a BL K-drama based on a web drama called Nobleman Ryu's Wedding. Reminiscent of the time travel K-drama Splash, Splash, Love, where the female lead travels back in time and is discovered by the Crown Prince, Tinted With You plays out similarly, also being relatively short at 10 minutes per episode. Although quick, not to mention, being as short and condensed as it is, it allowed for the plot to get to the point, proving that the chemistry between the Crown Prince and Eun Ho is very real and easy to root for.

Tinted With You Release Date December 23, 2021 Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 8

7 'Moonshine' (2021 - 2022)

Directed by Kim Tae-hun and Hong Seok-joo

Prohibition has been going on for 10 years in the capital city of Hanyang. Kang Ro-seo is a poor girl living to make ends meet by doing all sorts of odd jobs, and she won’t let anyone have their way with her. Nam Young is a young scholar who remains honorable and reserved with a sense of humility. Lee Pyo (Wook Seok), the crown prince, is much more trouble than he is sometimes worth, as he sneaks out of the palace and goes to drink alcohol, even when prohibition is going on.

Moonshine is a hilarious K-drama that has a bold start with a fierce female lead. The series starts off strong, with Ro-seo proving that she is not a woman to be messed with. While many female characters in K-dramas often try to prove their toughness – Jan Di from Boys Over Flowers comes to mind, sometimes – they are more on the frail side. Ro-seo, however, is one of the first of many female leads to really show her toughness through and through. As a result, her idealism often clashes with that of Inspector Nam Young's, creating an entertaining rivalry that turns into good romantic chemistry. Despite its uniqueness, it can be a little confusing due to the large number of characters appearing in the show. Still, this show is a rather refreshing watch for viewers who get sick and tired of a lack of representation of strong women in the genre.

Moonshine Release Date December 20, 2021 Creator Kim Sang-hwi, Hong Seok-joo Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 16

6 'The Forbidden Marriage' (2022)

Directed by Kim Sang-hwi and Yoon Sung-sik

The Forbidden Marriage is set in the Joseon dynasty, following the marriage ban enacted by King Lee Heon after losing his wife to suicide, though he believes her to have been murdered. Despite this ban, scammer Ye So-rang (Park Ju-hyun) runs a marriage compatibility business. King Lee Heon's attendants try to get the King to produce an heir, but unfortunately, due to Lee Heon's fear and infatuation with the previous queen, it proves to be an impossible task. After being jailed, So-rang decides to pretend to be possessed by the King's deceased wife, which leads to Lee Heon being convinced and keeping So-rang by his side.

The Forbidden Marriage is a fun K-drama full of silliness and laughter. The premise itself is almost preposterous, as it tells the love story of a king who is stricken with grief and a woman who makes a mockery of his ban. However, this concept is what makes the show funny to begin with, especially with Park Ju-hyun's acting, making So-rang as a character stand out. Although it is rather short, there's never a single boring moment within the show.

5 'Bossam: Steal the Fate' (2021)

Directed by Kwon Seok-jang

Taking place during the Joseon dynasty, bossams occurred under the rule of Gwanghaegun. Ba-woo (Jung Il-woo) takes part in a bossam, which is the act of kidnapping or stealing a widow and forcing her to marry the kidnapper. Except, unlike most bossams, Ba-woo mistakenly kidnaps Princess Su-kyeong (Kwon Yuri), the wrong widow. As a result, the hunt to find the King's missing daughter begins, though her father-in-law tries to resolve her disappearance on his own.

Bossam: Steal the Fate is another South Korean historical rom-com with an air of mystery and intrigue. It examines an interesting and unexplored concept of bossaming, which then develops into an interesting plot of what happens when someone kidnaps the wrong person. Plot aside, the characters were also very compelling, with the male lead, Ba-woo, having a good amount of depth to his character. Likewise, the politics in the show helped pick up the pace.

Bossum: Steal the Fate Release Date May 1, 2021 Creator Park Tae-ho, Kim Tae-hyun Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 20

4 'Lovers of the Red Sky' (2021)

Directed by Jang Tae-yoo and Park Soo-jin