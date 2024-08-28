It is easy to misinterpret period romance for historical romance, but there are some significant traits that set these two genres apart. As the name implies, a historical romance movie isn't just set in a given year and has actors wearing clothing that matches the time frame, but it also usually features a real-life figure or a significant moment in history as the backdrop for the love story playing out onscreen.

There is something epic about a title within this genre because it allows you to look at someone or a certain event in a different light. From Titanic to Moulin Rouge, the following movies perfectly encapsulate the essence of historical romance. Intense, richly detailed, and maybe even heartbreaking, these historical romances make viewers root for the main pair, revisit historical events, and travel through different decades by just hitting the play button.

10 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Directed by John Madden

Image via Miramax Films

Joseph Fiennes stars as William Shakespeare before the theater aficionado came up with the romantic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. Broke and facing writer's block, he finally gets inspired when crossing paths with Viola De Lesseps (Gwyneth Paltrow), an aspiring actress who longs for the opportunity to be in a play (something that only men could do at the time). Although Viola disguises herself as a man to audition for Shakespeare's next production, he is able to see past her act and falls for her.

As their love affair unfolds, viewers can't help but root for them despite the gender-related obstacles in their way. Although their relationship isn't factual, the plot allows for there to be parallels between the romance onscreen and the playwright's work, making for a compelling watch. Although many may argue that Shakespeare in Love's multiple Oscar wins weren't deserved compared to other nominees, it doesn't mean the film itself doesn't deserve its flowers, especially as a product of historical fiction.

9 'Moulin Rouge' (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Image via 20th Century Studios

Baz Luhrmann is known for his over-the-top productions, with quick edits and vibrant sing-alongs. Moulin Rouge! has the director's signature style and an epic duo playing the leading couple. Set in 1899 in the epicenter of the Bohemian world, Nicole Kidman stars as Satine, a courtesan who captivates Christian's (Ewan McGregor) attention. The latter moves to Paris to become a writer, and his endeavors are put to the test when he and Satine ignite a passionate relationship that is constantly threatened by her boss.

A musical peppered with hits, Moulin Rouge! is a cinematic spectacle that perfectly captures the main Bohemian ideals (truth, beauty, freedom, and love). Kidman and McGregor's chemistry is notable, and their music numbers together only further their connection onscreen. Seeing them sing "Come What May" onstage instantly brings audiences to tears, not only because of their forbidden love story but also because of the tragedy that happens next.

8 'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

Directed by James Marsh

Image via Universal Pictures

Different from other historical romances, The Theory of Everything is equal parts biopic and equal parts love story. It focuses on Stephen Hawking's (Eddie Redmayne) life, and particularly his relationship with his first wife, Jane Wilde (Felicity Jones). After meeting at university in the '60s, the young couple fall in love before he is diagnosed with a fatal illness that will soon prevent him from having control over his body.

Despite the odds, the biopic shows their partnership and how Jane helped him become the bright physicist that he is known to be to this day. Even when his condition worsens, she doesn't shy away from putting his needs above hers and supporting his career. The gorgeous cinematography and costumes allow viewers to travel back in time and truly get pulled into this sincere depiction of what it means to be with someone through sickness and in health. Redmayne's performance is exceptional and deserving of the multiple accolades that he received for his work in the film, including an Academy Award for Best Actor.

7 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Image via Anapurna Pictures

If Beale Street Could Talk might not be based on a real-life pairing (it is actually inspired by James Baldwin's novel), but it mirrors the experience of many people in Harlem's Black community in the '70s. Set in a period of predominant institutionalized racism, the film is centered on childhood sweethearts Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fony (Stephan James), who are thrilled to build a future together as a married couple. However, their wedding plans get derailed when Fony is imprisoned for a crime that he did not commit.

A tale of hope and unwavering love, this tale from Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins shows that even in the face of adversity, soulmates can make it through to the other side. Despite the possibility that he'll spend the rest of his life behind bars, Tish's commitment to Fony is touching. As she finds out that she is carrying their baby in her womb, the character becomes even more determined to wait for her one true love to be set free from a sentence he didn't even deserve to serve.

6 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Directed by Sydney Pollack

Image via Universal Pictures

A rewatchable classic starring Meryl Streep, Out of Africa follows Karen Blixen, a woman who marries out of convenience and starts a coffee plantation in Africa. As her husband constantly goes away on business trips and begins to be unfaithful, she is often left alone at home. Blixen's loneliness draws her to Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford), a hunter she met while working in the fields, and their friendship eventually leads to a bittersweet romance.

Although the lead pairing isn't as over-the-top in love as other cinematic couples, their grounded connection is part of the film's charm. Out of Africa also tackles a lot of pertinent themes about colonialism and classism in the 1920s through the protagonist's journey to a foreign land without prior knowledge of her surroundings or the culture. Streep and Redfor's subtle chemistry contrasts beautifully with the wild and striking African landscapes, resulting in a film that is a true delight for the senses.

Out of Africa (1985) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 20, 1985 Cast Meryl Streep , Robert Redford , Klaus Maria Brandauer , Michael Kitchen , Malick Bowens , Joseph Thiaka Runtime 150 minutes Writers Karen Blixen , Judith Thurman , Errol Trzebinski , Kurt Luedtke

5 'Walk the Line' (2005)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via 20th Century Studios

When thinking back at some iconic pairings in the music scene, Johnny Cash and June Carter would definitely come to mind. Walk the Line follows Johnny Cash's rise to fame and meets the beautiful and successful June on tour. Despite him having a family at home, Johnny and June slowly develop a bond, and she becomes a support system for him as he battles addiction on the road.

The '50s music duo played by Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, who won an Oscar for her performance, bring out the best in each other artistically. The film also shows how they became the best of friends before their relationship developed into something more. Although they go through some rough patches, their partnership and deep emotional connection truly allow viewers to understand why they eventually end up together.

4 'The Imitation Game' (2014)

Directed by Morten Tyldum

Image via The Weinstein Company

Although The Imitation Game is more of a historical biopic than a historical romance, it does feature a heartfelt relationship between Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) and two major figures in his life. Set during World War II, the protagonist is in charge of an operation that could decode messages sent by the Germans in an attempt to stop the conflict. As a group of mathematicians joins forces to build a machine that could be the key to cracking a code that seems impossible to decipher, Alan struggles with his sexuality in secret.

Alan's romantic love for his classmate, Christopher (Jack Bannon), changes the course of his life to the point where he names his machine after him. Meanwhile, his platonic bond with fellow scientist Joan Clarke (Keira Knightley) shows a new kind of love that even has some romantic undertones despite not conforming to traditional notions. Their partnership is touching to see, especially as they work together in the operation and uplift each other during an oppressive social setting.

3 'Loving' (2016)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Image via Focus Features

It's sad to think that interracial relationships were forbidden at a given moment until a film like Loving reminds us of it. This adaptation, inspired by a real-life couple, centers on Richard (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga), who were arrested for tying the knot given that mixed-race marriages were illegal in Virginia back in 1958. After being sentenced to one year in prison, the couple is allowed to get out of jail as long as they leave the state and do not come back for 25 years.

Unfair and unfortunately true, the Lovings had to take their case all the way to the Supreme Court to combat this injustice. Seeing this pairing sticking together despite the backlash and threats from the authorities is an example of resilience and a testament to the power of love. Edgerton and Negga conveyed this story's historical significance brilliantly through their performances, and the film's slow pace allows the audience to get to know them and root for them to finally experience the happiness and peace they so rightfully deserve.