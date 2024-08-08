When one thinks of science fiction, one often associates the genre with futuristic settings and space operas like Star Wars, Star Trek, and Blade Runner, but this isn't always the case. Science fiction is a remarkably versatile genre, and its movies can make use of a variety of different settings, focusing on modern times or even the past with a technological or extra-terrestrial twist.

It certainly isn't as common for sci-fi to feature historical settings and characters, but it has happened before, which typically results in a thrilling adventure through time featuring aspects of fiction associated with the genre. These films always feel unique, as they present a different version of human history, one that is arguably much more exciting than the one that actually happened. These are the best historical sci-fi movies, outstanding retellings of historical events that present a new, fictional version of events.

10 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Directed by Tom Tykwer & The Wachowskis

Cloud Atlas is a sci-fi flick co-directed by the Wachowskis, who are also known for their 1999 smash-hit The Matrix. While Cloud Atlas is certainly not their best work, it's pretty good and remarkably ambitious, highly unique, and very interesting. The movie utilizes an ensemble of big actors playing multiple roles across several different eras, beginning in 1849 in New Zealand and culminating in a far-off future.

The film may start in the past, but using multiple time skips, it eventually flashes forward into the present and the near and distant future. All of these time skips feature multiple self-contained stories, which eventually come together to create a larger, overarching narrative. Cloud Atlas was criticized for being somewhat difficult to follow, which is understandable, but was praised for its ambition and for being consistently exciting. Cloud Atlas is truly a film like no other, and even if it isn't for everyone, it can definitely be appreciated by fans of historical sci-fi.

9 'The Prestige' (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Prestige is one of the best psychological thrillers of all time by renowned director Christopher Nolan. It centers on two competing magicians who are willing to risk everything to create the ultimate act that will wow audiences and cement their names in the history books. It takes place in Victorian London but still features many science-fiction aspects, namely featuring famed inventor Nikola Tesla, played by none other than David Bowie.

In this film, Tesla invents a teleportation device for one of the magicians, which should help him perform the ultimate disappearing act. However, his rival is hot on his heels and is willing to use any means necessary to bring him down, sabotage included. In typical Christopher Nolan fashion, The Prestige is a bit of a brain-breaker and warrants a rewatch to fully grasp, but that doesn't detract from its quality. It is a movie that takes a lot of twists and turns, exploring the dark parts of showbiz that persist today.

8 'Back to the Future Part III' (1990)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

The first Back to the Future movie is an absolute masterpiece that will likely be remembered for generations to come. While its two sequels didn't quite deliver the same amount of quality, they're still pretty good, although Back to the Future Part III is seen as the better of the two sequels. As with the first two films, the story follows Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), who goes back in time using his friend Doc's (Christopher Lloyd) time-traveling car, this time to the Old American West.

With all of the classic charm of the first two films, Back to the Future Part III is an almost-perfect conclusion to the original trilogy that offers a blend of both the Western and the sci-fi genres. It's simple but a whole lot of fun, which is exactly what it should be because that's what made the first film so entertaining. There's good humor, great performances, and an outstanding screenplay that may be a little cheesy but is still nostalgic and uplifting.

7 'LOLA' (2022)

Directed by Andrew Legge

LOLA stars Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini as two orphaned sisters who grew up in the secluded English countryside during World War II. Thom (Appleton) had a lot of time to think in isolation, becoming an inventor and eventually producing a machine that can tap into radio and TV signals that have come from the future. The machine is dubbed "LOLA." However, this proves to be problematic for the sisters, as the British Army wants to weaponize this new technology for the war effort.

LOLA remains an underground science fiction masterpiece that is still waiting for its 15 minutes of fame.

Unique yet evasive, LOLA is kind of a difficult movie to get ahold of, as it's an independent film that never received any kind of mainstream attention. The found footage style and the Second World War setting create a perfect ambiance, enhanced by its monochrome and grainy visuals reminiscent of classic 40s flicks. Stylistic, thought/provoking, and endlessly creative, LOLA remains an underground science fiction masterpiece that is still waiting for its 15 minutes of fame.

6 'Godzilla Minus One' (2023)

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki

Godzilla has been one of the best and most famous kaiju franchises for 70 years. The original 1954 Japanese film was released during the Cold War and came as a sort of warning about the power of nuclear weapons. Godzilla was created as a result of nuclear testing, allowing him to rise from the seabed and wreak havoc on Tokyo. The franchise's most recent installment, Godzilla Minus One, takes the franchise back to its roots in post-war Japan and comes as a fantastic addition to the series' already impressive track record.

In this film, Godzilla emerges from the sea to destroy the land once again shortly following the end of World War II. A traumatized fighter pilot named Kōichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) is the first to hop on a plane and fight this new threat before it is too late. Embodying the original's anti-war themes and its criticisms of nuclear warfare, Godzilla Minus One excels as a World War II movie, adding a layer of emotional and personal depth the franchise hadn't really seen before, making it not only exciting but heartfelt, too.

Godzilla Minus One Release Date December 1, 2023 Runtime 124 Minutes

5 'Prey' (2022)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg

Prey is a sci-fi horror prequel to the first Predator and follows an Indigenous woman named Naru (Amber Midthunder) who encounters the deadly alien species known as the Predator in what appears to be their first visit to Earth. The movie takes place in the early 18th Century in the Great Plains region of what would later become the United States.

Some of the other films in the Predator franchise have been pretty lackluster, but Prey maintains all the pulse-pounding action and tension of the original while utilizing an entirely new setting. Some considered it better than the first film, which is high praise, indeed. Prey is the best film the franchise has seen in years and brought new life to the series that fans were desperate for, marking a brilliant entry into the historical sci-fi genre and one of the best horror prequels ever made.

4 'The Iron Giant' (1999)

Directed by Brad Bird

The Iron Giant is a criminally underrated animated feature that never got the attention it deserves. Set at the peak of the Cold War, it follows young Hogarth (Eli Marienthal), who stumbles with a gigantic robot (Vin Diesel) one day while exploring. Hogarth is a lonely boy, so it is only a matter of time before he develops a strong friendship with the robot, which comes to be known as "the Giant." Unbeknownst to Hogarth, however, the Giant was created as a weapon by one of the world's competing superpowers and reacts aggressively if it perceives anything as a threat.

Their unconventional friendship is super wholesome, evading government investigators and engaging in a whole bunch of shenanigans. The Giant knows he is a weapon, but Hogarth insists that so long as he is free of military control, he can be whatever he chooses to be. The ending is absolutely heart-wrenching but remarkably hopeful, and its themes of friendship and sacrifice are brilliantly executed. Sweet yet emotionally moving, The Iron Giant utilizes its historical setting to the fullest to tell a timeless story. Sadly, it was robbed of the spotlight and has only seen popularity in recent years thanks to the growing popularity of the internet.

3 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Poor Things takes place in London during the Victorian Era and stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a previously deceased woman brought back to life via brain transplant. Unfortunately, the brain used is that of a fetus, giving Bella the cognitive capacity of an infant. As such, Bella pretty much has to learn about the world all over again, functioning as an entirely different person trapped in someone else's body.

Premiering at the Venice International Film Festival, Poor Things received the Golden Lion. It also has a star-studded cast of Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef, among others, so it's full of magnificent performances from experienced and established actors. Critically, it was also a huge success and was commended for how imaginative it was and for Stone's tour de force, Oscar-winning performance. Like most Yorgos Lanthimos movies, Poor Things is weird, daring, original, slightly off-putting, touching, and unforgettable.

2 '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' (1954)

Directed by Richard Fleischer

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea takes place in 1868 and follows a professor and his assistant, accompanied by a Canadian harpooner, who are dispatched to the Atlantic to investigate legends of a sea monster purportedly attacking ships. Coming across it, they discover it is not a sea monster at all but a submarine called the Nautilus. The sub's captain, an eccentric man named Nemo (James Mason), invites them on board to embark upon a voyage, where they observe many mysterious and impossible sights.

The film is based on a classic novel by Jules Verne and had the rare privilege of being filmed in Technicolor, which was definitely not typical of the time. While movies adapted from books can often stray pretty far from the source material, this one remains surprisingly faithful and takes viewers on a cinematic journey like no other. Like its source material, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea was revolutionary for its time, and while it's not as talked about nowadays, it is still an eye-popping adventure that is sure to get the heart racing.

1 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Directed by James Whale

Frankenstein is an all-time classic historical horror movie that needs no introduction. Based on an 1818 novel by Mary Shelley, Frankenstein revolves around the titular scientist (Colin Clive) who builds an artificial body, cobbled together using pieces of other corpses, to create a living monster (Boris Karloff). However, the monster is seen as an abomination by the surrounding townsfolk, causing him to be shunned from society and mercilessly hunted down.

Taking place at an unspecified point in the 19th Century in the Bavarian Alps of Germany, Frankenstein became one of the most legendary horror movies of all time and a pioneering figure in the genre. The monster himself has appeared in over a dozen films and has remained a topic of hot philosophical debate, given the ethical implications of his creation, followed by the manhunt that ensues. The movie is brilliant and has all the hallmarks of what makes classic horror films great, making this easily the greatest historical sci-fi film of all time, as well as one of the greatest movies of all time, period.

