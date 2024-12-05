Much like film, television has proven to transport viewers to another time and place through its rich world-building and characterization, offering a glimpse into history through the magic of storytelling. Although it is nearly impossible to find a show that has not taken creative liberties in one way or another for entertainment purposes, some period pieces are actually quite precise, receiving acclaim for their meticulous attention to detail and arduous research.

Although all historical shows have some inevitable inaccuracies, some are quite true to the real-life events they depict, entertaining audiences while transporting viewers to the past and educating them in the meantime. Without further ado, from The Terror to Band of Brothers, these are the most historically accurate shows of all time, ranked by overall greatness.

10 'The Terror' (2018 - 2025)

Created by David Kajganich, Max Borenstein, and Alexander Woo

Despite its supernatural elements, The Terror is one of the most historically accurate shows available to stream at the moment, making for a great pick for those who enjoy horror and historical dramas. An engaging anthology with each season inspired by a different infamous or mysterious real-life historical tragedy. In the first season, The Terror provides viewers with a fresh, fictionalized take on English rear admiral and explorer Sir John Franklin's last expedition.

The Terror certainly keeps boredom at bay with its chilling and immersive atmosphere and entertaining narrative. One of its most praised aspects is its detailed reconstruction of the mid-19th century and the accuracy of its recount during the show's first season; even though there is no way to be sure about what happened in detail, as TV and film storylines are frequently dramatized to provide entertainment, The Terror is generally considered a historically accurate watch with a layer of supernatural intrigue.

9 'John Adams' (2008)

Created by Kirk Ellis

Based on David McCullough's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography and starring Academy Award-nominated Paul Giamatti in the titular role, John Adams centers around the life of one of the USA's Founding Fathers, its second president, and his role in the nation's first 50 years.

Although the highly produced John Adams seemingly got some small details wrong and is still a dramatized take at the end of the day, the Giamatti-led series has been praised for its commitment to realism and accurate depiction of events. Furthermore, Kirk Ellis' show has intrigued viewers in how it delves into the personal struggles of its layered characters, with the relationship between John and Abigail Adams (Laura Linney), rooted in mutual respect, taking the front stage in some instances.

8 'The Pacific' (2010)

Created by Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Gary Goetzma

Much like its predecessor Band of Brothers, The Pacific is a powerful and resonant miniseries that makes for the perfect pick for fans of war-related media. Through its immersive narrative, it showcases the terrors and brutality of such dark times through the eyes of those who have endured them. In the meantime, The Pacific also humanizes these people by delving deep into their characters.

The Pacific captures the harrowing experiences of Marines in a heartbreaking way, never shedding away from illustrating the physical and psychological toll of war and highlighting the devastating events real-life soldiers have faced. Drawn from memoirs of Eugene Sledge, Robert Leckie, and interviews with surviving veterans, the consensus seems to be that The Pacific is a generally historically precise show; its realism ranges from its recreation of haunting landscapes to military equipment.

7 'The Knick' (2014 - 2015)

Created by Jack Amiel and Michael Begler

A medical drama that offers audiences a look at the professional and personal lives of the staff at New York's Knickerbocker Hospital during the early part of the twentieth century, The Knick is usually a part of the conversation when it comes to shows of its genre. The way it highlights real issues and its memorable characters are a big part of its appeal. However, its historical accuracy is often praised.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, The Knick is a beautifully produced series that faithfully portrays the medical breakthroughs of the 20th century, resulting in a great watch for historical enthusiasts and medical drama aficionados alike. Despite being a work of fiction (even if loosely based on real events), it is safe to say that the Jack Amiel and Michael Begle show is based on exhaustive historical research.

6 'Boardwalk Empire' (2010 - 2014)

Created by Terence Winter

Featuring both fictional and real-life criminals, such as Al Capone and Lucky Luciano, Terrence Winter's Boardwalk Empire follows an Atlantic City politician (Steve Buscemi) who plays both sides of the law by conspiring with the gangsters during the Prohibition era. Through its enthralling real-life-inspired storyline, the 2010 series meditates on political corruption and the so-called American dream.

Boardwalk Empire's mix of fact and fiction makes it an interesting watch in the period drama genre, with its recreation of the Prohibition era appealing to several viewers. While it is nearly impossible to say how much of it is actually accurate, the consensus seems to be that the 2010 series is, for the most part, a very detailed and authentic depiction of the cultural and political dynamics of the time.

5 'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

Created by Andrew Davies

While the 2005 film is a fan-favorite, Andrew Davies' show, which premiered 10 years prior, is frequently considered the best version of the two by long-life Jane Austen fans. The story centers around the opinionated Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) and the haughty Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth), depicting the beginning of their iconic tumultuous relationship.

It's not difficult to grasp why Pride and Prejudice is one of the most beloved adaptations of Jane Austen's spellbinding world, especially when taking its historical accuracy and faithfulness to its source material into account. Davies' show breathes new life into the beloved tale and immerses viewers in its bewitching love story. Furthermore, it has earned praise from researchers for its depiction of Regency-era England, with the fashion and costumes in particular capturing the attention of many.