Recent years have seen a few films and TV series try to buck the stereotypes established by early Hollywood tales of Vikings, with Robert Eggers’s The Northman joining the likes of The Last Kingdom and the History Channel’s Vikings. While these have made strides, the most accurate Viking movie ever made is the Icelandic tale of revenge When the Raven Flies (Hrafninn Flýgur). Set in the 9th century, director Hrafn Gunnlaugsson drew inspiration from movies like Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo and Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars as well as the Icelandic sagas in a bid to replace the Hollywood image of Vikings with something truer to life.

The Pop Culture Image of Vikings

Vikings occupy an interesting place in Western pop culture, with many depictions either sanitizing the brutality of the culture or portraying Norse society as filled with nothing but warriors and barbarians. Chief among the misconceptions is that everyone in Scandinavia was a Viking. The reality is that Viking is not a term for a people or culture, it essentially just means “pirate”. This is one of the best things about The Last Kingdom, where the invaders are consistently referred to as Danes, while in the first episode Lord Uhtred (Matthew Macfadyen) specifically calls out: “They come as Vikings!”

Much of the current view of Vikings is informed by Richard Wagner and his Ring cycle, specifically The Valkyrie (Die Walküre). This is where the most pervasive and persistent Viking inaccuracy originated — the horned helmet. There is a possibility that Vikings did use a horned or winged helmet in some ceremonial contexts, but they definitively did not wear them in battle. This depiction of Vikings was solidified further in the classic Bugs Bunny cartoon What's Opera, Doc?, which reimagines much of The Valkyrie as a feud between Bugs and Elmer Fudd. While there had been a handful of silent films and some smaller movies, the first Viking film with real cultural impact is Richard Fleischer’s aptly named The Vikings in 1958. The Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis movie is pretty good for a mid-century historical epic based on the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, but films of its ilk are the exact type that Hrafn sought to refute when he made When the Raven Flies.

‘When the Raven Flies’ Deconstructs the Viking Epic

In an interview with The Reykjavik Grapevine, Hrafn explains his frustration with how Vikings had been portrayed in film: “If you see older Viking films you notice that they’re more or less like a Wagner opera — people wearing horn helmets with chicken feathers, Valkyries with spears and enormous tits, screaming.” He adds that he “wanted to make a film that would portray Vikings more authentically.” While When the Raven Flies certainly still takes some artistic license with history, combining a story of revenge and a lot of western hallmarks into a pared back, more realistic version of Iceland.

Hrafn smartly draws parallels between the landnámsöld (the settlement of Iceland) and the Western genre. The majority of Westerns take place in a period of pioneer settlement, with people on the fringes of civilization forging new towns and a culture where might often determines the law. Outlaws abound and rich ranchers clash with sheriffs or wanderers that step in to fight for what is right. When the Raven Flies puts the protagonist known only as Gest (Jakob Þór Einarsson), which literally means “guest," in this wanderer position to avenge his parents’ murder and sister’s abduction. His role in the story is very similar to that of Toshiro Mifune in Yojimbo and Clint Eastwood in A Fistful of Dollars. He even reworks the famous scene where Eastwood hides a steel plate under his poncho to deflect bullets, changing it to arrows being unable to pierce Gest’s hidden leather armor.

The Viking aspects Hrafn incorporates into When the Raven Flies include the opening raid in Ireland, which it portrays not as some grand event but a small band of opportunists taking what they can find. It also draws from Icelandic sagas to imbue the film with a cultural history that may not be apparent to many viewers outside Scandinavia, yet manages to create a feeling of authenticity regardless. Moments like burning a house to force the inhabitants out is common in the sagas, the broken necklace that confirms a messenger is trustworthy is a version of the broken coin from The Saga of Gisli, and the theft of a horse dedicated to a god is pulled from Hrafnkels saga. None of these moments spark instant recognition, but they do deepen the world of the film. The costumes created by Karl Júlíusson add another layer of period appropriate realism to ground the audience.

Human Sacrifice in Viking Media

There are very few depictions of human sacrifice in Western media that depicts it even remotely accurately. The major issue, interestingly, is that where things fall apart is characters willingly being sacrificed. In the first season of the Vikings TV show, captured slave Athelstan (George Blagden) changes his mind about being sacrificed and it is made clear any sacrifice must be willing, leading to Leif (Diarmaid Murtagh) taking Athelstan’s place. Another prominent example is The 13th Warrior, which relies on the first-hand writings of Ahmad ibn Fadlan. In the John McTiernan film (which could also be called a Michael Crichton film), a slave girl willingly offers to be sacrificed to join her dead lord in Valhalla and is killed rather quickly. In Ahmad ibn Fadlan’s account, the girl changes her mind before being raped by six men, strangled with a cord, and stabbed repeatedly in the chest. Seeing this version on screen might make it a little tougher to root for the Viking characters. However, in many of the sagas, human sacrifices do come about through either force or trickery.

When the Raven Flies does not indulge in such revisionism, even if it does steer clear of the overly violent version. In the back half of the film, the main target of Gest’s revenge, a petty lord named Thord (Helgi Skúlason), believes that the gods have turned their backs on him (quite literally in this case) and resolves to sacrifice his own son. Does the young boy volunteer? No, Thord tricks him into it, which is far more in line with what is known about the practice.

Settling Iceland and Similarities with ‘The Northman’

Widely praised as a more realistic version of a Viking story, The Northman shares a lot of thematic similarities with When the Raven Flies. With director Robert Eggers — who has forged a reputation for attention to details and painstaking research — sharing writing duties with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, it’s not surprising that The Northman also pulled from the sagas and history to inform its story. A vital plot point in both films is a minor lord fleeing to Iceland to avoid the King of Norway, Harald Fairhair. This is in line with the 12th century historical work Íslendingabók (Book of Icelanders), which forms much of the basis for the existence of Harald Fairhair and establishes the settlement of Iceland as occurring during his reign. Combining a quest for vengeance with a voyage to a land full of exiles in both films works to create a palpable sense of isolation — no one is coming to help and there is little chance of escape. Throw in a bit of sneaking around to confuse the enemy and endings that highlight the futility of vengeance, and you come away with an incredible double-feature.