It is a famous adage that one should never let the truth get in the way of a good story. These films are living proof of just that. While no film can be absolutely flawless in its endeavor to depict history with complete earnestness, some make no attempt to be even remotely accurate.

The question of which of these films deserve forgiveness on account of telling brilliant stories was put to r/AskReddit, and the community’s response was as sharp and swift as it was interesting. Loaded with everything from Oscar-winning epics to animated musicals and even classic comedies, historical inaccuracies did nothing to prevent these movies from being outstanding in the eyes of Reddit.

10 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Becoming an immense musical hit in 2017, The Greatest Showman followed P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) as he launched the wondrous Barnum & Bailey circus from humble beginnings. The dazzling spectacle is big on triumph and the importance of independence and self-respect as the people involved in the circus find their place of belonging as the show becomes an international sensation.

While a feel-good flick that won over audiences the world over, it was met with some criticism for misconstruing the type of person Barnum actually was. viridianvenus said “The Greatest Showman makes P.T. Barnum look like a better person than he was in real life.”

9 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' (2012)

There is historically inaccurate and then there are movies that take the slightest notion of reality and weave it into blatant fantasy. That was what Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter achieved as it followed the renowned U.S. President as he learned of the existence of vampires and the imminent threat they pose to humanity and made it his mission to kill them all.

The blending of history and horror-fantasy didn’t play well with critics but, with its light tone and striking visual style, it did win more support from fans. FactoryOfBradness commented, “that movie crosses the absurd into awesome, and I love it.”

8 'Tombstone' (1993)

One of the highlights of the Western resurgence of the early 1990s, Tombstone worked as an accessible and stylish modernization of the genre buoyed by an all-star cast. It follows retiring lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) and his crew – including Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) – try to start a business only to find themselves opposed to a violent gang and fighting to restore order to the lawless town of Tombstone.

Tombstone wasn’t the only film to be based on the notorious lawman’s life at the time either, with Wyatt Earp released in 1994 as a more serious depiction of Earp's life. Avarice compared both films, commenting “I like Wyatt Earp a lot, but Tombstone is a much more entertaining movie.”

7 'History of the World Part I' (1983)

Probably the most ironic film Reddit put forward, History of the World, Part I was a sketch comedy film by Mel Brooks which became an enduring comedy hit. Comprised of vignettes, it featured skits set at the dawn of humanity, the Stone Age, biblical times, the Spanish Inquisition, and the future as it explored the story of mankind.

The fan-favorite film was nominated by whopper98 whose comment was met with a wave of responses as Redditors shared their favorite quotes from the classic comedy film. Its ongoing popularity saw a second part History of the World, Part II released as a series on Netflix.

6 'A Knight’s Tale' (2001)

An underrated feel-good flick of the early 2000s, A Knight’s Tale thrived as a mixture of action-comedy fun, pulpy romance, and medieval period drama. It follows William Thatcher (Heath Ledger), a peasant who makes the most of his master’s death to compete in a jousting tournament while pursuing a romance with Jocelyn (Shannyn Sossamon), a noblewoman tied to the church.

While the film was ridiculously good fun and engaged with history playfully, it was far from a realistic depiction of 14th-century Europe. Referencing a “historians react” YouTube video, RSwordsman said “the consensus was basically “horribly inaccurate, 10/10.” I think it wins this thread lol.”

5 'Anastasia' (1997)

With stunning animation and plenty of catchy songs, Anastasia is one of the great family adventures of its era even with its historical inaccuracies. It follows Anastasia (Meg Ryan), the last surviving member of the Russian royal family who is taken in by two con men who believe she is a lowly street orphan hoping to profit off her resemblance to the missing princess while the undead spirit of Rasputin (Christopher Lloyd) tries to kill her.

Its depiction of the downfall of the Russian Tsars and the wondrous adventure of the Grand Duchess is not even remotely true to life, but that doesn't prevent it from being a terrifically fun and rewarding film. It makes for a steep learning curve for kids though as they discover the truth of Russia’s history, with MellifluousSussura saying “the disappointment I felt as a kid when I learned that Anastasia was actually most likely dead and didn’t have a happy ending was unreal.”

4 'Monty Python’s Life of Brian' (1979)

A legendary comedy film and a true masterpiece by the famed comedy troupe, Monty Python’s Life of Brian continues to thrive even today as one of the genre’s greatest pictures. Satirizing the story of Jesus, it follows Brian (Graham Chapman), a man born in the stable next to Jesus who, throughout his life, is mistaken for the Messiah.

The film was the cause of much contention upon release and even in the years following with its piercing, dry humor and mocking of Christ not well received by Christianity. Visible_Claim_388 mentioned the film, and the Redditor’s comment amassed over four thousand upvotes with many others quoting popular lines from the film in response.

3 'Amadeus' (1984)

Winning eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, Amadeus isn’t just one of the great movies of the 1980s but one of the most phenomenal music dramas of all time as well. It follows Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), the court composer to Emperor Joseph II, as he recounts his spiteful envy yet adoring appreciation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) which inspired him to plot the downfall of the great musician as a means to get back at God.

The film was an astounding epic of passion, revenge, obsession, and religion which used Mozart's music throughout to incredible effect, but the story - which was adapted from a stage play - was entirely fictitious. LadicusRex defended the film's inaccuracies though, saying “as an adaptation it’s not trying to be historically accurate but to instead tell a great story, which it does phenomenally.”

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

A masterful family blockbuster from American filmmaking legend Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park is one of the most famous, beloved, and influential movies ever made. It follows a small group of expert guests at an amusement park who find their lives in danger when the exhibits - cloned dinosaurs - break free during a security breach.

As a sci-fi/fantasy adventure set in the modern day, Jurassic Parkisn’t historically inaccurate because of its story but rather because of its dinosaurs which fail to live up to the title. As was stated by 3loodwolf117 “most of the dinosaurs you see in Jurassic Park are actually from the Cretaceous Period.”

1 'Gladiator' (2000)

A historical drama of epic proportions, Gladiator stands as one of Ridley Scott’s most spectacular films and as an obvious highlight of the genre’s re-emergence at the turn of the century. Ultimately a revenge flick, it follows a betrayed Roman General who must fight as a gladiator to return to Rome where he can face the corrupt new Emperor who murdered his family.

The film went on to win five Oscars and has become an enduring classic with its intense action sequences, rousing story and soundtrack, and its many stellar performances. Pixelated_Penguin808 wrote “almost nothing about the movie Gladiator is historically accurate, but it doesn’t matter. S tier historical drama.”

