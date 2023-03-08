Several major Hollywood players are stepping back from their positions in front of the camera and trading in scripts for historical material with the History Channel announcing a slew of new projects coming from Bradley Cooper, Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Michael Imperioli, and Dan Aykroyd. Each actor is reportedly tied to a different title of documentary or docuseries that will air on the informative network over the next two years.

As for the productions the men are backing, several of them won’t come as a surprise, with Costner hosting and executive producing a docuseries about the Wild West and Imperioli narrating and executive producing a mafia-based project centered around the five families. Kevin Costner’s The West will feature the Yellowstone actor, who has a penchant for all things old-timey, as he takes audiences on a journey of how the Wild West came to be and how decisions made in those days have left their mark on the United States as we know it today.

Sticking to his Italian roots, Imperioli, who gained fame and notoriety for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, will invite viewers to grab a seat at the Sunday dinner table and dive into the story of the Five Families. Based on Selwyn Raab’s book Five Families: The Rise, Decline and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires, the three-part series will give a detailed history of the past and present American Mafia.

Image via HBO

Cooper will back the miniseries FDR by way of serving as an executive producer. Dropping on May 29, the project will follow the American president Franklin Delano Roosevelt during his early years, his battle with polio, his marriage to Eleanor Roosevelt, and how he pulled the United States through the Great Depression and set the course for the Americans to team up with the Allied Powers in WWII.

Freeman’s project will also tie in with WWII with the legendary actor producing a two-hour documentary titled Black Patriots: The 761st Battalion. The feature will share the under-told story about the first Black tank unit joining the fight in the second World War. Facing prejudice on the battlefield and at home, the doc will unveil the unbelievable sacrifices that the men made with Freeman sitting down to interview one of the battalion’s last surviving members as well as Secretary Lloyd Austin who made headlines as the first Black Secretary of Defense — a position that he currently holds.

Taking his charisma and knack for storytelling to the History Channel, Aykroyd will host a nonfiction series titled The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd. As per the show’s logline, audiences can expect to tag along with the Ghostbusters actor and “uncover some of the most mysterious and bizarre inventions, creatures, people, and things throughout history. From a 440-pound Syrian bear turned military soldier to a man who survived being shot through the head with a 43-inch iron bar, the stories may appear unbelievable, but they are 100% true.”

Rolled out as just a fraction of A+E Networks’ upcoming lineup, no release dates have been set, save for Cooper’s FDR which drops on May 29. Check out a trailer for Freeman’s most recently narrated educational project, Our Universe, which is currently streaming on Netflix.