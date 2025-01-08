Nobody needs to be reminded of how successful Titanic was, as James Cameron has taken enough victory laps lately. His 11-time Oscar-winning smash proved cartoonishly popular with...well, seemingly everyone, staying in theaters for over a year. It proved how effective a simple formula could be: take one attractive heterosexual couple, have them avoid numerous pitfalls and threats as they fall in love, have the climax be a ship sinking, and...profit! But maybe people shouldn't have been so surprised by this, as it's a formula that worked nearly 60 years prior with an underseen and truly chaotic 1930s romantic comedy called History Is Made At Night.

What Is 'History is Made At Night' About?

All Irene (Jean Arthur) wants to do is divorce her ship-owner husband, Bruce (Colin Clive), but he's too busy being pure evil to let her. Not willing to let her go, he seeks to stop the divorce by making her look like a cheater, getting his poor driver, Michael (Ivan Lebedeff), to "get caught" in the same hotel room as Irene by a hired detective. Luckily for Irene, she's saved by the dashing Paul (Charles Boyer), a waiter who moonlights as a wannabe jewel thief who was planning on robbing her hotel room when he witnessed the frame-up.

Once the two get past their awkward introduction, they quickly hit it off and fall into vintage Hollywood love, one that's built off of the contrast in energies that they have. Jean Arthur was well known for her frenetically voluble voice and easily ruffled demeanor, while Charles Boyer was always a cool customer with a slick playfulness hidden beneath his suave reserve. It makes for fertile ground for a push-and-pull romance that's less "enemies to lovers" and more "two dreamers approaching life from different angles," which makes their gradual melting into each other so dreamy.

Frank Borzage's Direction Brings the Film Together

Such dreaminess is par for the course for a film under the direction of Frank Borzage, a sadly forgotten craftsman of early Hollywood. The first winner of the Best Director Oscar, his films often conjured a world where love couldn't quite conquer all, but could transport its protagonists from the clutches of a cruel world, if only temporarily. His forgiving touch is necessary for a film like this, as it constantly defies expectations by flowing boundlessly between genres.

Despite initially being a straightforward romantic comedy, it constantly upends itself by injecting new story elements that drastically change the temperature of proceedings. For instance, it turns out that Michael actually died when Paul attacked him, which turns into a thriller where Irene rushes back to her husband out of fear of the law and Paul must track her down. But then, when the two have their big reunion at a later time, it takes on a quiet intimacy of slowly reburgeoning affection that's reminiscent of Before Sunset. It's done so effectively that it makes the audience comfortable for the film's biggest gamble: becoming a legit disaster film.

'History Is Made at Night' Ends With a Tragic Shipwreck

For the film's climax, Irene and Paul attempt to escape from Bruce by traveling across the ocean on a cruise ship that's owned by Bruce's company. When Bruce catches wind of this, he orders the ship to go as fast as possible so that it will hopefully crash and kill them (yes, really). The idiotic ship captains follow orders, and the ship slams into an iceberg, and Irene and Paul are truly convinced that they're cooked.

It's such an obvious disaster that the newspapers report ahead of time that it'll be even worse than the Titanic, a nice reference that adds an undertone of plausible danger to an otherwise fizzy confection, and connects it across time to the film that would pull off a similar trick. Allegedly the idea of producer Walter Wanger, the sequence is remarkably well-done, with a convincing model used in actual water, and the actors are believably convincing in their complete panic. Do Irene and Paul make it out of the ship wreck alive, or at least have a happier goodbye than Jack and Rose? You'll have to find out for yourself, and take the time to appreciate a wild film that would have been lost to history if not for the miracle of the Criterion Collection.

