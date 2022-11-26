After countless delays, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally about to descend on moviegoers across the planet. Though the wait may have occasionally made people feel like a shave-tail Louie, James Cameron is finally bringing people back to Pandora and that means inevitable new advancements in the art of CGI characters. Watching the marketing materials for The Way of Water dominated by hordes of entirely digital characters (brought to life through the process of motion capture), it’s staggering to consider how, once upon a time, the very concept of even just one CGI character showing up in a live-action movie was a preposterous proposition.

That attitude dates back to the earliest days in the history of CGI characters appearing in live-action movies. Such a history is rife with challenges and setbacks, but also incredible triumphs that helped paved the way for all those Na’vi, and countless other digital characters, to tell stories previously once thought impossible to capture on film.

The Dawn of CGI Characters in Live-Action Movies

For most of the history of cinema, the process of plopping fantastical characters into live-action environments was stop-motion animation. This art form helped produce everything from the very first King Kong to the assorted creatures associated with Ray Harryhausen. This painstaking process was the norm for so long in Hollywood and filmmaking across the planet that it was easy to imagine that it would never be usurped in the world of visual effects.

But progress always marches on and by the 1970s, new forms of technology were beginning to emerge in the world of visual effects. The 1976 feature Futureworld featured the first prominent use of digital effects wizardry in a movie, a harbinger of what was to come. If you could make a digital replication of the body parts of a big actor like Peter Fonda (like Futureworld had done), surely an original CG character wasn’t far behind.

Such a creation would emerge in 1985 in the film Young Sherlock Holmes. This movie would feature a character named The Stained Glass Man that was entirely created with CGI. Today, the figure comes off as understandably primitive and something a high school student could make in a semester. But that’s a testament to how much technology has advanced in the last 40 years rather than a reflection of how momentous this character was in 1985. Ten years before Toy Story, The Stained Glass Man established that you could make entirely CGI characters and have them interact with live-action performers. A new normal had dawned.

"Back in the 90s, I was in a very famous blockbuster..."

Leave it to James Cameron to take the achievements of Young Sherlock Holmes and further push the boundaries of CGI characters in his blockbusters. First came the Pseudopod in The Abyss, which had to mimic water and the faces of famous human actors. In the decades to come, water would always be considered an extraordinary challenge to realize in computer animation. This makes it particularly impressive that Cameron and the visual effects artists at Industrial Light & Magic tackled a water organism this early in the history of CGI characters in live-action movies. Then there was the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Though often portrayed as a human being by Robert Patrick, the T-1000 is also often a human-like silver realized through CGI being while several scenes feature the T-1000 in disguise as assorted live-action humans who can produce CGI weapons at will.

This was an especially important step forward for CGI characters in live-action films, as the prior attempts at such characters didn’t even try to mimic humans. The T-1000, meanwhile, not only interacted with flesh-and-blood people but had to switch back and forth between a digital creation and Robert Patrick. The unquestionable success of Judgement Day was a breakthrough for CGI characters in live-action films and this would be even more true for the 1993 film Jurassic Park. Those digital dinosaurs shattered pre-conceived notions of what was possible in the terrain of visual effects while the seamless shifts between CG dinosaurs and more practical means of realizing these creatures demonstrated how multiple visual effects techniques could co-exist in peace.

The double-whammy of Judgement Day and Jurassic Park also established the kind of live-action films CGI characters would appear in. Largely, such creations would be confined to big-budget action blockbusters, with costly family-friendly films also being a regular home for such characters. CGI wasn’t a cheap technology and studios needed to know that movies featuring these types of characters would make their money back. Thus, CGI characters in live-action movies would be restricted to all-ages blockbusters that could make back the kind of bank Judgement Day and Jurassic Park generated with ease.

As the decade went on, CGI characters in live-action movies became more common, though to make these pricey figures more enticing to studio executives, they also began to appear as toy-friendly comic sidekicks. Sometimes, such characters would just not look right given the technological restrictions of CGI in the 1990s, like Blarp in 1998's Lost in Space movie. Other times, it was the writing that jeopardized these characters, such as Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) in The Phantom Menace. The latter figure is (understandably) a punchline today, but is still well worth recognizing as a landmark for an important field: motion-capture performances.

Welcome to the 21st Century

Ahmed Best’s work as Jar-Jar pioneered a new way for CGI characters to be realized on film. Now, instead of being entirely added in post-production, live-action actors could interact with somebody on a set whose performance could be used as the basis for a digital character. This process would garner an incredible amount of fame with Andy Serkis’s work as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Going this route opened up new doors for how CGI characters could be realized in live-action films and for actors. Performers now had the opportunity to inhabit the role of an ape, a fantasy creature, or any other creation that artists could imagine thanks to motion capture technology.

By the time Serkis was hobbling around on movie theater screens as Gollum, CGI characters were no longer a rare treat in films. They were everywhere and sometimes often used way too often, such as in the goofy climax of The Mummy Returns centered on a rubbery CGI Dwayne Johnson or the various monsters in Van Helsing. CGI could now conjure up basically anything directors or studio executives wanted, but that didn’t mean the technology had come far enough to realize it properly nor did it mean these digital elements would automatically interact organically with live-action performers and settings. Just because CGI characters were commonplace didn’t mean that any problems related to this technology were also erased.

If there’s been any especially interesting development in the history of CGI characters in live-action movies in the last 15 years, it’s how commonplace it’s become for young actors to get used to just interacting with a scene partner that isn’t there. In the past, movies like Jurassic Park would only use CGI dinosaurs for a handful of scenes while Terminator 2: Judgement Day had its cast members reacting to Robert Patrick as often as they would the digital version of the T-1000. Nowadays, movies like Bumblebee and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has Hailee Steinfeld and Justice Smith, respectively, spending all their screen time talking to digital co-stars that’ll be added later. Back in the late 1980s, Bob Hoskins almost went insane having to interact with his invisible cartoon co-stars. Today, young actors are expected to crush that same acting style without blinking an eye. Such is the ubiquity of CGI co-stars in live-action movies.

Finally, of course, we can’t talk about the history of such figures without talking about Avatar. Rewatching the original movie in IMAX a few months back, it was interesting to see how often the live-action performers don’t interact directly with the CGI characters. This isn’t a complaint or “gotcha!” observation, but in fact, a tip of the hat to Cameron’s ingenuity. It’s the kind of detail you might not notice on your first watch, but eventually, you’ll realize that Cameron’s script wisely made sure not to hinge the whole movie on countless scenes of CGI characters and live-action performers mingling.

The live-action worlds of the humans and the CGI world of the Na’vi are largely kept separate as a reflection of how at war these two populations are. This approach fits into the story of the movie and ensures that it doesn’t have to constantly lean on the risky blending of CGI characters with live-action ones. This also means that the eventual meeting of CGI Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and live-action human Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is especially impactful since it both stands out as unique in the story and functions as a touching resolution to their love story. On top of all that, Cameron's commitment to depicting everything from quiet dialogue scenes to massive action set pieces with digital characters demonstrates his commitment and belief that audiences can get just as invested in artificial beings as live-action ones, a truth that nearly a century of fully-animated cinema bears out.

Frankly, the novelty of CGI characters interacting in live-action spaces and with flesh and blood people doesn’t feel quite as impactful in Avatar as it does, say, in the recent trilogy of Planet of the Apes movies just because so much of Pandora is a digital creation. Compare that to motion-capture animated Caesar the ape seamlessly fitting into a live-action beach. However, James Cameron’s commitment to making movies that blend the digital and live-action is still incredible and, more importantly, a reflection of how the prospect of making CGI characters rub shoulders with actual people has captivated the minds of filmmakers for decades. We’ve come a long way from the days of Young Sherlock Holmes, but as movies like The Mummy Returns and Lost in Space show, it isn’t enough to just plop a CGI character into a live-action movie to captivate audiences. You need good character designs, interesting storytelling, and, hey, a blessing or two from Eywa never hurt anyone.