Stephanie Beatriz and Paul Wesley will star together in a horror movie. According to Deadline, the two have been cast in the upcoming film History of Evil.

The film is described as taking place in the near-future. It will follow a family that is on the run from a corrupt state. While hiding, they stay at a safe house which has an evil history. Beatriz is well known for playing Rosa Diaz in Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which ran from 2013-2021). Her other previous work includes 2021's Encanto (directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard), 2018's Half Magic (directed by Heather Graham), and 2017's The Light of the Moon (directed by Jessica M. Thompson). Wesley is well known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries (which ran from 2009-2017 on The CW). His other previous work includes 2016's Mothers and Daughters (directed by Paul Duddrige and Nigel Levy), The Late Bloomer (directed by Kevin Pollak), and 2014's Before I Disappear (directed by Shawn Christensen). Beatriz and Wesley will also be executive producers for the film.

The film will be directed by Bo Mirhosseni, who also wrote the screenplay. Jake Siegel will be a producer for the film. History of Evil will be produced by XYZ Films and Two & Two Pictures. The two production companies previously worked on 2016's Under the Shadow (directed by Babak Anvari) and the upcoming Netflix film I Came By (also directed by Anvari). The movie is also part of an agreement between the two companies to make films by directors in under-represented groups in the film industry.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Stephanie Beatriz & John Leguizamo on 'Encanto', Performing the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and How the Story Evolved

The film will be released on AMC's streaming service Shudder. "We are thrilled to be working with XYZ and Two & Two Pictures as we continue to spotlight new and emerging storytellers within this genre, and Bo's thrilling film debut is no exception," said Emily Gotto (Shudder's VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions). "We are excited to have such talents as Stephanie and Paul on board to bring these dynamic characters to life and look forward to sharing the film with Shudder members."

"We are delighted to be working with Bo, Stephanie and Paul on this deeply terrifying and unique horror film, and honored to have found a home at Shudder, whose cutting-edge platform has continued to push genre films forward," said Two & Two Pictures' Anvari and Lucan Toh. "Everyone on this team has demonstrated a commitment to bringing timely and entertaining stories to the world, and we couldn't be more excited to work with them."

No official release date has been announced for when History of Evil will be released on Shudder. Filming is scheduled to begin in spring.

New 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Poster Shows the Entire Cast Ready For Battle Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails are speeding towards an epic fight.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email