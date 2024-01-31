The Big Picture History of Evil is a dystopian thriller set in a future where a fascist, theocratic government has taken over the United States.

Paul Wesley and Jackie Cruz star as a couple on the run from the government, seeking refuge in a rural home with a dark history.

The film will be streaming on the horror-themed service Shudder starting February 23, 2024.

In the new trailer for the dystopian thriller History of Evil, Paul Wesley and Jackie Cruz are on the run from a dystopian government...but their sanctuary may be even more deadly. The film takes place in the near future when a fascist, theocratic government has taken over the United States. Those who defy the government and join the Resistance are labeled political terrorists, and forced into hiding. Cruz plays Alegre Dyer, a Resistance member who escapes from prison and goes on the run with her husband Ron (Wesley) and daughter Daria (Murphee Bloom, Hit Man); while waiting for extraction, an ally (Rhonda Johnson Dents, Queen Sugar) puts them up in a rural home with a long and disturbing history. As the government closes in on their hiding place, a more horrific evil may be welling up from within...

History of Evil was originally set to star Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz, but she had to drop out over scheduling conflicts, leaving Cruz to fill her role. It is just one of the many films coming to the horror-themed Shudder streaming service this February: others include David Cronenberg's mass-media nightmare Videodrome, the eerie Nicole Kidman chiller The Others, and the horror comedy Werewolves Within. History of Evil will debut on the service starting February 23, 2024.

Who are the Stars of 'History of Evil'?

Image via Shudder

Paul Wesley had recurring roles on 8 Simple Rules and Everwood before he broke out in 2009 with his lead role as the immortal Stefan Salvatore on the CW's The Vampire Diaries. Wesley starred on the series for eight seasons until its conclusion in 2017, and has since been featured on the CBS All Access anthology series Tell Me a Story. Recently, Wesley has had a recurring role on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, playing a younger version of the iconic Captain James T. Kirk. Jackie Cruz had small roles on The Shield and My Own Worst Enemy before landing the role of inmate Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on Netflix's Orange is the New Black; originally a recurring role, Cruz was promoted to the main cast for the show's fourth season. She has since starred in the films Tremors: Shrieker Island, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Panama, and had a recurring role on Good Girls.

History of Evil was written and directed by Bo Mirhosseni; a director of videos for Mac Miller, Kehlani, and The Forms, History of Evil is his first feature. The film will be produced by XYZ Films, Two & Two Pictures, and Jake Siegel; star Wesley will executive produce.

History of Evil will stream exclusively on Shudder on February 23, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for History of Evil below.