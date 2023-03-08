As movie fans have probably realized, the Motion Picture Association of America’s Rating System often makes baffling determinations on what content is appropriate for certain audiences. While a violent, disturbing movie like The Dark Knight or Captain Phillips can be labeled as a “PG-13,” a charming and educational film that has a little bit of profanity is given an “R.” A film as emotionally distressing as Toy Story 3 gets a “G” rating because it doesn’t feature any overt language, violence, or sexual content, but a film aimed at an audience of all ages like Boyhood gets stuck with an “R” rating because of language. Any film that receives an “NC-17” rating signifies that it must seemingly be too extreme for most audiences to handle, but the rating itself has its own history of controversy.

Currently, the MPAA officially describes NC-17 as an “adults alone” rating that signifies that no one under the age of 17 can see the film. While younger audiences can attend R-rated movies with parental supervision, NC-17 rated films do not allow any such luxuries. It’s one of the reasons that NC-17 rated films are so rarely seen, as they often struggle at the box office and are under restrictions regarding marketing. Many filmmakers have come to refer to the NC-17 rating as a “death nail” for a film’s future; Kirby Dick’s extraordinary documentary This Film Is Not Yet Rated sheds light on the strange and enigmatic process of receiving a rating.

However, the MPAA itself has itself become a form of censorship. While films can choose to be listed as “unrated” and there are often extended cuts of films with content that had to initially be removed, the parameters of the rating system often force filmmakers to cut their original visions in order to achieve a desired rating. Among the notable examples are American Psycho and South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, which had to be edited down and resubmitted to the MPAA multiple times in order to receive an “R.” It’s a discouraging element of the creative process that traces back to the evolution of the ratings system itself.

The Origins Of The MPAA

Prior to the MPAA, Hollywood had an unusual relationship with film ratings. The Motion Pictures Associations was preceded by the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, which was created in 1922 as a trade association within the larger film industry. Without a formal rating system, films were free to explore any subjects that the filmmakers desired, leading to a creative burst within the early days of the medium. Some cinephiles looking back at classic films might be surprised to see films in the 1920s and 1930s that deal with controversial or taboo topics. This “Pre-Code” era of films includes classics like The Jazz Singer, Frankenstein, Freaks, The Public Enemy, and Baby Face.

However, the creation of the “Hays Code” in 1930 established a Production Code of “moral decency” that had previously been listed only as a series of vague suggestions on the part of the MPPDA. The Production Code was put into law in 1934 and instituted swift and restrictive guidelines on content, allowing theaters to be sued if they did not comply. The Hays Code was kept in effect until it was repealed in 1968, and after the MPPDA had transitioned to the modern-day MPAA. The introduction of a new rating system with more freedom on content led to the “New Hollywood” era of the late 1960s and 1970s in which films like The Godfather, Taxi Driver, The Exorcist, The French Connection, and Bonnie and Clyde pushed the boundaries of what had previously been considered “unacceptable.”

From X To NC-17

The initial MPAA rating system included G, M, R, and X as classifications; “M” was later changed to “GP” in 1970, and again to “PG” in 1972. While the rating carried the same restrictions on allowable audiences as they do today, “X” rated films were more widely seen as potentially commercially viable. The Evil Dead, Fritz the Cat, and A Clockwork Orange were all commercially and critically successful, and the X-Rated Midnight Cowboy even received the Academy Award for Best Picture. The PG-13 rating was instituted in 1984 at the suggestion of Steven Spielberg after the PG-rated Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Gremlins faced blowback over their violent imagery and dark themes. Spielberg recommended a middle ground between PG and R, and the MPAA took him up on it.

Filmmakers still feared being labeled with an “X.” Paul Verhoeven resubmitted Robocop multiple times to the MPAA in order to receive an “R” rating, as the film’s toy and merchandising line would be in jeopardy otherwise. However, a growing issue began in the 1980s when the “X” rating began to be confused with pornographic films (which would self-label themselves as "XXX"). The X rating was formally replaced with “NC-17” in 1990, and while the official restrictions remained the same, it began to have serious ramifications on the industry moving forward.

The Challenge Facing Modern NC-17 Films

As indie, international, and low budget films tried to reach large audiences, receiving an NC-17 rating became an increasing challenge. In the 1990s, films like Menace II Society, The Crow, Pulp Fiction, True Romance, and Bound went through extensive resubmission edits in order to attain a desired “R” rating. The application process of submitting a film again without edits is a major hurdle that is rarely successful; Kevin Smith became the first filmmaker to win a case on resubmission in 2008 with Zack and Miri Make A Porno.

The MPAA has frequently induced controversy over being particularly harsh on films with explicit sexual content and especially LGBT relationships. While The Dreamers and Blue is The Warmest Color managed to still find some success in limited theatrical markets, the box-office potential for NC-17 rated films is not a high one. Since the rating’s inception in 1990, only two NC-17 films have grossed over $10 million at the domestic box office (Henry and June and Showgirls).

The MPAA remains a problematic titan within the industry. It's a largely unseen body making decisions on what a lot of audiences watch, and it has made studios overly fearful of pushing the boundaries. To deny yourself NC-17 rated films would be to look over modern masterpieces like Killer Joe, Bad Lieutenant, and multiple Pedro Almodóvar films. However, cinemagoers have the opportunity to learn about a film’s content ahead of time thanks to the Internet and can make their own decisions.