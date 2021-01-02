What makes the naughtiest words in the English language so fascinating isn't the fact that they're taboo — it's that the way we use them can reveal an awful lot about the kind of people we are. This is something that the below exclusive clip from Netflix's upcoming History of Swear Words explores, as the show's panel of experts alongside host Nicolas Cage break down some of the unique nuances to the word "bitch."

The official description of the show, as provided by Netflix:

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn."

The talking heads featured in the series (some of whom you can watch in the clip below) include comedians Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. They're joined by experts including including Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

Whether you're quite comfortable slinging around the word "bitch" or, like the classic Key and Peele sketch, find yourself whispering it in the shadows, you'll probably learn something from the clip below. Meanwhile, look forward to the full series, which premieres Tuesday, January 5 on Netflix.

