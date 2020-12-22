Netflix and Funny or Die present 'The History of Swear Words,' as told by Nicolas Cage and a hilarious panel of experts.

Look, 2020 has deposited a lot of garbage on our doorsteps over the last 12 months, but here's at least one good thing to come from it: Maybe you didn't know that you needed a TV show where Nicolas Cage explains the history of swearing to you, but thanks to Netflix and Funny or Die, you're getting it.

The official description of The History of Swear Words is as follows:

An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of “F**k”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D**k”, “Pu**y”, and “Damn."

Per the trailer, this is a pretty classic talking head commentary show in the grand tradition of series like Best Week Ever featuring the comedic opinions of Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Classing up the joint with some facts and science, meanwhile, are experts including Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic/Host of The Treatment on KCRW), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing), and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, Author Of Word By Word).

The trailer below, be warned, is completely uncensored, so be sure to watch with headphones if the easily offended are around. The History of Swear Words premieres January 5, 2021 on Netflix.

