It's been 42 years since History of the World: Part I hit theaters, and now the iconic Mel Brooks, at the age of 96, is set to release History of the World: Part II, which features his first creative writing role in over a decade. The sequel is being developed as an anthology series as opposed to a new film, with the first two episodes being released on Monday, March 6th, on Hulu. The series has a host of high-profile celebrities taking part, including Wanda Sykes as Harriet Tubman, Taika Waititi as Sigmund Freud, and Zazie Beetz as Mary Magdalene. The trailer for the series promises a pretty high degree of hilarity which, sad to say, Part I doesn't achieve.

History of the World: Part I: Recap

Image via 20th Century Fox

But first, before we get into dissecting the film, a brief recap of the 1981 comic anthology. Part I begins in The Stone Age, with a series of short clips chronicling the invention of fire, the first artist, the first art critic (presumably not a fan of the first artist's work as he urinates on it), and the beginnings of comedy and music. The next segment is The Old Testament, which depicts Moses (Mel Brooks) coming down Mount Sinai with 15 10 Commandments. This is followed by an extended piece on The Roman Empire focusing on "stand-up philosopher" Comicus (Brooks), Ethiopian slave Josephus (Gregory Hines), his agent Swiftus (Ron Carey), and Vestal Virgin Miriam (Mary-Margaret Humes), who are forced to flee Rome aboard a cart being pulled by a horse named Miracle.

The next stop is at The Spanish Inquisition, which features a big song-and-dance piece about the Inquisition featuring Torquemada (Brooks). The final act is set in the French Revolution, with Brooks as a highly-entitled King Louis of France who is unable to understand why the peasants believe he doesn't like them (while playing a game of skeet using peasants as clay pigeons). Finally, convinced that the revolution is nigh, Louis goes into hiding while Count de Monet (Harvey Korman) finds the King's Doppelgänger in Jacques (Brooks), who he passes off as the King. Jacques, as the King, is taken by the peasants and sent to the guillotine, where "only a miracle can save him now." Cue Josephus and Miracle, the horse from the Roman Empire, who rescue Jacques and Mademoiselle Rimbaud (Pamela Stephenson). The film then finishes with a mock trailer for History of the World: Part II, with clips of "Hitler on Ice," "A Viking Funeral," and "Jews in Space" (there never were plans for a sequel initially, it was just placed in the title as a joke).

History of the World: Part I - What Works

Image via 20th Century Fox

Now to be fair, there are some brilliantly funny pieces in the film. Brooks' Moses coming down from Mount Sinai with three large stone tablets, proclaiming, "The Lord Jehovah has given unto you these fifteen..." (drops one of the tablets) "Oy... ten! TEN Commandments for all to obey!" makes The Old Testament segment a comedy classic. The Roman Empire portion has some witty Airplane!-like visual jokes, like a "V and X Cent Store" sign, a banner for the Temple of Eros' "Annual Orgy and Buffet: First Served First Come," and a quick shot to Roman soldiers crawling down the street after someone says, "the streets are crawling with soldiers." Comicus ending up at the Last Supper has some fun word-play (with Comicus' addition to the da Vinci portrait of the event a nice cap-off), and the "Giant Joint," filled with Roman Red marijuana, being used to confound the Roman army has its moments. "The Inquisition" song and dance is one of Brooks' better musical moments on film (certainly better than "Men in Tights"). The aforementioned game of skeet using peasants is not only funny, but a nice satirical take on class structure.

The teaser trailer for Part II is particularly humorous, especially "Hitler on Ice," making a buffoon of the Nazi leader once more, and "Jews in Space," which looks like it is referenced in the upcoming series. Mel Brooks, as always, is a comic powerhouse. Gregory Hines is exceptional as Josephus, making the most of his moments on screen (and even gets a chance to do some of his trademark dancing). The funniest cast member, however, is not even credited for her two-minute role: Bea Arthur. During the Roman Empire segment, she is seen as the clerk at the Unemployment... sorry, the Vnemployment Office, and her dead-pan delivery of her questions to those in the queue is a comic highlight of the film (to a gladiator she asks "what is your occupation?," "did you kill today?," "did you kill at any time last week?").

History of the World: Part I - What Doesn't Work

Part I's biggest sin is it simply isn't funny. Yes, there are moments, as above, but the jokes here are wildly uneven, mean-spirited, bathroom-level, and flat-out cheap overall. The entire opening Stone Age sequence is woefully unfunny in particular. Then there are the severely outdated, cringe-worthy moments, like making fun of homosexuals (Nero has a stereotypical gay court spokesman (Howard Morris) whom he refers to as "f****t"), and a game of chess played with real people that ends with the queen falling down and King Louis encouraging the men in the area to pile on her and "hump." The film isn't even sure what it wants to be, with an odd mix of short sketches and longer pieces, almost like Brooks didn't have enough material to make a full-on comedy about the Roman Empire or the French Revolution, so threw them together with some other stuff. Most of the cast is wasted, perhaps none more criminally than Madeline Kahn, whose role as Empress Nympho is underwhelming given how talented she's been in Brooks' previous works. "The Inquisition" song-and-dance number is pretty good, but in comparison to Brooks' significantly better "Springtime for Hitler" in The Producers, it pales. Grand Inquisitor Torquemada of the Spanish Inquisition just doesn't have the same impact or recognition as an Adolf Hitler, so the shock value that works so well for The Producers isn't there.

History of the World: Part I - The Big Ending

What History of the World: Part I seems to aspire to be is a Monty Python-esque film, but it lacks the subtlety and wit of the iconic British troupe. The first marriage scene in the Stone Age, where a cavewoman is bonked on the head by a caveman's club and dragged into the cave, brings to mind the classic Python sketch "Argument Clinic" ("Why did you come in here then?" / "I wanted to complain." / "Oh no, that's next door. It's being hit-on-the-head lessons in here."). "The Inquisition" is, for all intents and purposes, "Camelot" from Monty Python's Holy Grail, and the "Big Ending," the words THE END carved into a mountain, looks similar to the titling of Monty Python's Life of Brian. Brooks is at his best when he takes satirical shots at society's ills and interjects left-field comic moments, i.e. Moses dropping the third tablet, or Igor (Marty Feldman) saying "walk this way" to Dr. Frederick Frankenstein (Gene Wilder), prompting the doctor to do the same shuffling walk as Igor.

History of the World: Part I disappoints because we've seen Brooks do so much better, and much smarter, effectively blending bathroom humor with a higher-end satire that, up to that point, had worked to perfection. So it falls to you now, Part II. Just give us our Mel Brooks back.

Rating: V out of X, or C-.