Writer and director Mel Brooks is a comedy legend. His filmography is full of movies responsible for some of cinema's greatest laughs, from The Producers to Young Frankenstein to Blazing Saddles and beyond. One of Brooks' funniest is the parody of historical epics, 1981's History of the World, Part I.

After decades of anticipation, Brooks is finally delivering a sequel in the form of the new Hulu series, History of the World, Part II. The trailers for Part II promise a broader, Drunk History-style satirical look at world history in its sketches, but the original's comedic vignettes still span millennia. From riffs on other filmmakers to a whole musical number set in a medieval torture chamber, the laughs provided are of epic proportions indeed.

6 The "Part II" Teaser

The final segment at the end of the film teases the (at the time imaginary) sequel to come, with Brooks providing exuberant narration. The teaser hints at tantalizing and funny segment concepts, like "Hitler on Ice," "Viking Funeral," and "Jews in Space!" It's a short segment, but it's a great note to end the film on.

Of course, in hindsight this fake teaser is extremely prescient. "Jews in Space" was very likely one of the seeds of inspiration for the Brooks classic Spaceballs. Now with the Hulu series on the horizon, only time will tell whether "Hitler on Ice" will make the cut...

5 The Stone Age

As a filmmaker, Brooks is no stranger to cinema history, so why not mix cinema history and world history? In the Stone Age segment, Brooks imagines a twisted expansion on the iconic opening moments of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey – early man discovers self-pleasure instead of a monolith, to the tune of Also Sprach Zarathustra. To add even more cinematic cred, the segment is narrated by film titan Orson Welles. (He also narrates most of the other segments.)

The rest of the brief, fitfully funny opening segment follows cave people as they discover fire, make cave paintings, and invent music. Classic comedian Sid Caesar cameos as one of the early humans in the segment. All in all, this peek at early humanity is a short introduction to the rest of the hilarity the film has to offer.

4 The Old Testament

Brooks is a legendary Jewish comedian, and most of his movies pay homage to his heritage, especially in their sense of humor. The Old Testament segment of Part I is short, but the punchline lands. Moses (Brooks) receives Fifteen Commandments from God to bring to the people, but he accidentally drops a tablet on the way down. Hence, Ten Commandments.

Brooks makes the segment feel convincingly like an outtake of a biblical epic, and to have it all build up to one simple, perfect punchline is classic sketch comedy brilliance. Brooks' longtime comedy partner Carl Reiner cameos as the voice of God in the segment, which adds a personal touch.

3 The Roman Empire

Image via 20th Century Fox

In one of the centerpiece segments of the film, Brooks' "stand-up philosopher" Comicus has a series of misadventures on the streets of ancient Rome. His bumbling leads him from the forum to a gig at Caesar's Palace (actually filmed in Las Vegas at the casino!) and on to Judea, working as a waiter at the Last Supper with Jesus and the apostles.

Some of Brooks' most beloved comedy colleagues form the cast of this segment. Madeline Kahn is the Empress Nympho; Gregory Hines is Josephus, Comicus's friend and one of Empress Nympho's followers; and Dom DeLuise is the lascivious Emperor Nero. The segment features wild slapstick, a chariot chase, and anachronistic chaos galore. The segment could be its own entire feature-length Roman parody if Brooks wanted to expand upon it.

2 The French Revolution

Image via 20th Century Fox

The French Revolution is always ripe for parody, and the segment that lampoons this tumultuous time in French history is chock-full of great comedic content. The wild segment follows King Louis's attempts to quash the rebellion, a comical case of mistaken identity between the King and the palace piss-boy, and all sorts of raucous comedy pitched at royalty and commonfolk alike. Brooks pulls double duty as King Louis and the palace piss-boy, Harvey Korman is Louis' palace aide Count de Monet (that's pronounced Count Da Money,) and Cloris Leachman is revolutionary Madame DeFarge.

Brooks' take on King Louis is outrageously funny and instantly memorable. "It's good to be the king!" is a perfectly Brooksian catchphrase. It even spawned a novelty rap song that, appropriately charted in France. That memorable running joke plus the wacky goings-on at court make for one of the funniest segments in the film.

1 The Spanish Inquisition

If a Mel Brooks project has a musical number, it's almost certainly guaranteed to be the funniest part. From "Springtime for Hitler" in The Producers to "Puttin' on the Ritz" in Young Frankenstein, Brooks knows that adding exuberant song and dance to seemingly inappropriate situations is the perfect recipe for comedy brilliance. The Spanish Inquisition segment of History of the World, Part I is one of the most riotously funny musical moments of any Brooks film.

Here Brooks plays Torquemada, head inquisitor, as he leads a giant production number in the torture chamber. Complete with Busby Berkeley style choreography and water ballet, this outrageous musical spectacular is blasphemous yet brilliant. Only the man responsible for "Springtime for Hitler" could make another musical number about the persecution and torture of his own people land so well.

