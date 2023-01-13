Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer for the long anticipated sequel to Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part I. Titled History of the World, Part II, the 8-episode comedy series will premiere as part of a four-night event, with two episodes dropping daily. The first two episodes will premiere on Hulu on March 6, and will continue to release two a night until the finale on March 9.

Each episode will feature sketches of various periods in human history, taking viewers through a comedic, pseudo-historical look at famous events and periods of the past. The sketches will include a look at the building of the pyramids, the tumult of the Civil War, the time of Jesus Christ and more. In the teaser, famous names from history, such as Noah, Mary Magdalene, Amelia Earhart, and Harriet Tubman, were dropped, hinting at what viewers should expect from the four-night event. Although, little details were revealed, the teaser still hints at many more surprises to come this March.

This sequel comes 42 years after History of the World, Part I was released in theaters and will star Brooks himself alongside an ensemble of cast, like Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Kumail Nanjiani, and many more.

Image via Hulu

The original film also featured Brooks in several different roles, alongside a cast of top comedic talent of the day. History of the World, Part I also took viewers through different periods in human history, though the shorter runtime — a film, rather than an 8-part series — meant that the film only covered a handful of time periods, albeit doing so in a way that has stuck with audeinces to this day. A sequel to the first film based on Sir Walter Raleigh’s “The History of the World, Volume I” was never intended despite the fact that it had included a teaser for a possible sequel. The teaser included sketches such as “Hitler on Ice" and “Jews in Space". However, it is unclear if these sketches will be a part of History of the World, Part II, though the trailer suggests they might be.

Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Kevin Salter, David Greenbaum and Christie Smith are executive producers. Alice Mathias, Stassen, Kroll, and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode series, which premieres on Hulu, March 6. Checkout the trailer below: