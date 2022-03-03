The series will explore some of the “most unbelievable and elaborate” heists to have ever been pulled off.

Today, it has been announced that the History Channel is teaming up with James Bond himself Pierce Brosnan. Brosnan has signed on to host a new nonfiction series for the channel called History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, which will explore some of the greatest heists in history.

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan will be a one-hour series that will explore some of the “most unbelievable and elaborate” heists to have ever been pulled off. The series will use “cinematic recreations and state-of-the-art VFX” to tell the stories of these iconic heists. Every episode is said to take a focus on one heist will explore every aspect of it. They will discuss the “mark” of the heist, the plan, how the heist actually worked out, and what the fallout of it all was.

Two heists confirmed to be covered in the eight-episode first season are the Wilcox train robbery of 1899 and Boston’s Great Brink robbery of 1950. The Wilcox train robbery, while technically unsolved, is believed to have been conducted by the infamous Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch. The robbery saw a group of armed men board a Pacific Union train outside Wilcox Wyoming and steal at least $36,000, which when adjusted for inflation amounts to over a million dollars today. Meanwhile, Boston’s Great Brink robbery saw the armed robbery of the Brink building, a private security firm, with the robbers getting away with almost $30 Million in today’s currency. The heist was billed at the time as “The Crime of the Century.”

About taking on the role of host on the series, Brosnan had this to say:

“Great heist stories are thrilling, and when well told, have the ability to bring the viewer along as almost a co-conspirator to the crime itself. I look forward to traveling back in time to break down the astonishing history behind these true-life heists from the analysis of the masterminds themselves to the elaborate schemes that have transcended time.”

Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for The History Channel, also had this to say about the series:

“As long as there’s been currency, people have hatched schemes to try to take it for themselves. From the earliest horse-back train robbery of the wild west to today’s intricate capers, heists across history have become legends and who better to take viewers through this exciting, high stakes journey than Pierce.”

History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan is being produced for The History Channel by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, and Jordana Starr will be serving as executive producers on the series for Big Fish Entertainment with Ethan Goldman executive producing for Anchor Entertainment and Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman executive producing for The History Channel.

