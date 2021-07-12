A new series called Hit & Run just dropped their first trailer from the producers behind Fauda and The Killing, which promises a new thrilling international action series that might be Netflix's new cross-country hit. Lior Raz, Avi Issacharoff, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin are the co-creators and executive producers, with the latter duo also serving as the showrunners for the series. While Hit & Run might seem like a straightforward revenge-action thriller, the writers will prove that they can keep audiences guessing which direction the show will take.

The series follows the current life of family man and tour guide Segev Azulai, who is happily married to an American dancer and has a young daughter in Tel Aviv. His wife is killed in a hit and run, and Azulai suspects that it was not an accident. Digging into her background with the help of his Israeli police detective cousin, an old friend, and an ex-lover, he uncovers secrets that his beloved wife hid from him. Azulai must also confront his own violent past as a former Special Forces soldier, and protect his daughter from the threats his investigation unearths. The international series spans from Tel Aviv to New York, enveloping many different characters and nationalities into this tangled web of intrigue and suspense. Co-creator Raz stars as Azulai, and is joined by Neta Orbach, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, Gal Toren, and Sanaa Lathan.

Raz and Issacharoff are the creative team behind Netflix's Fauda, an Israeli series that drew on both their experiences in the Israeli Defense Froces, following a commander in the Mista'arvim unit as they pursue a Hamas terrorist known as The Panther. The show received great reviews, and proved to be an international hit for Netflix over its three seasons. However, there were some complaints about the perceived tone, story, and message behind the Israeli story and its relationship to Palestine.

Prestwich and Yorkin served as executive producers on the American version of The Killing, the highly underrated crime drama series on AMC and Netflix back in the 2010s. Another international hit as the series was an adaptation of the Danish show Forbrydelsen, The Killing followed the murder investigation of a local teenager, the family's attempt to deal with their grief, as well as a political campaign that becomes embroiled in the case.

The combination of these dynamic creative teams might help Hit & Run become Netflix's next crossover hit, particularly after the success of other international shows like Lupin and Elite. The trailer offers a brief look into the series, which certainly plays up the intense action scenes and political intrigue. Using a combination of languages and international characters within the show promises something for each different type of audience, and the straightforward premise offers an easy and understandable entry point for viewers of all ages and nationalities. Hopefully, the thriller plot and storyline can provide enough twists and turns for this to be an engaging series that spans multiple seasons.

Hit & Run premieres on Netflix on August 6. Check out the first trailer below.

