The Big Picture Hit Man, a comedy film by Netflix, follows a man who must pose as a killer for hire but falls in love with a woman on his assignment.

The star-studded cast includes Glen Powell as the lead, with the movie directed by Richard Linklater and written by Powell and Linklater.

Released on June 7, Hit Man will give audiences a mix of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities in this action comedy based on a true story.

Netflix is getting ready for the release of Hit Man, their upcoming comedy film about a man who has to pretend to be a killer for hire. The streaming platform has released a new promo for the movie directed by Richard Linklater, allowing the fans to call a trained assassin, just like in the project's premise. By calling the number (717) 4-HITMAN, Netflix jokingly presents the idea of multiple killers for hire available for customers, and they are all played by Glen Powell. The fact that the Anyone But You star steps into the shoes of multiple characters is directly related to the premise of Hit Man.

Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) was more than happy to fulfill his duties as a part-time staffer working for the New Orleans Police Department. Part of his job entailed pretending to be a killer for hire in order to take down people who would be willing to look for such a service. But everything will change for the protagonist once he crosses paths with Maddy (Adria Arjona), a woman who will make Gary fall in love with her immediately. Hit Man will explore just how far Gary will be willing to go when it comes to pretending to be a killer for the woman he likes.

The cast of Hit Man also includes Austin Amelio, Retta and Sanjay Rao, as Gary risks his life and his reputation with the New Orleans Police Department because he falls in love. The movie was written by Linklater and Powell, giving the dynamic duo the opportunity to present this unpredictable story to audiences. And even if Hit Man was acquired by Netflix, some lucky members of the audience can experience it on the big screen thanks to the limited release the film will receive on May 24. Afterwards, Hit Man will premiere on Netflix on June 7.

What's Next for Glen Powell?

There's no denying that Glen Powell has been gaining plenty of momentum in recent years thanks to titles such as Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and possibly Hit Man. But the actor is taking his time with choosing his next projects thanks to his quick rise within the industry. Powell will next be seen later this summer, when Twisters reminds audiences why the first movie in the series was so thrilling. Recently, Powell rejected a role in the upcoming Jurassic World story directed by Gareth Edwards, as the actor carefully constructs the trajectory of his future as a performer.

You can check out the new promo for Hit Man below, before the film premieres on Netflix on June 7: