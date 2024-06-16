Editor's Note: The below contains spoiler's for Netflix's 'Hit Man'.

The ending of Hit Man, Richard Linklater's newest rom-com about a fake gun-for-hire and his would-be client, is nothing if not airtight. Based on the true-ish story of Gary Johnson (Glen Powell), the film wraps up neatly with its protagonists married, a couple of children to raise, and their foes either deceived or disposed of in what is set to be ruled as a suicide. Unless you want to veer into fan fiction territory and start wondering what happened to Gary and Madison (Adria Arjona) after their happily ever after, there isn't a lot of room for speculation. Carefully constructed by Linklater and Powell, the script of Hit Man isn't one for plot holes. Except for one. If there is one question that Hit Man leaves lingering in the air, it's this: What on Earth happened to Gary's cats after his marriage to Madison?

Perhaps you haven't really paid attention to this little detail. At the end of the movie, while describing his happy relationship, Gary, who was not a dog person before he met Madison, is seen with a pair of furry not-so-little fellows. This stands in sharp contrast with Gary's pet situation when the film starts: back in his old life, he is shown to have two cats, whom he names Id and Ego, quite in line with his job as a psychology and philosophy professor. In his happy home with his wife and kids, however, these poor cats are nowhere to be seen. Considering that not much time elapses between the moment in which Gary and Madison decide to get back together and the scene at their home — about five years tops, judging by the age of their children — and considering that a common house cat has a lifespan of about 15 years, your average whiskers' lover just has to wonder: did one of the dogs put a hit on Id and Ego?

The Cats Have Great Thematic Significance in 'Hit Man'

Now, before we start pointing fingers at Fido and Toto, we need to understand that, from a thematic standpoint, it actually makes a lot of sense for Gary to go from cat-person to dog-person at the end of Hit Man. Gary begins the film as a stand-offish guy, kind of scared of the world around him, introverted, and definitely not very much into hanging around other people. You know, pretty much like a cat. We can all agree that cats also have a more independent streak, for which they are usually praised, and that they are easily spooked by strangers. Secondly, well, Hollywood doesn't exactly have a stellar track record when it comes to kitties. From Lady and the Tramp to Cats & Dogs, they are often shown to be malicious creatures, so there's really nothing new about associating the poor babies with an off-putting personality.

Thus, when we look at Gary as we first meet him, it is pretty obvious that he is a cat guy, and not just in the sense that he prefers the company of felines. He also embodies many of the qualities that are commonly associated with cats. He prefers to keep to himself and is so detached from other humans that his previous marriage ended because he was unable to be a part of a "normal" relationship. In addition, he doesn't seem to miss people very much, as his life seems to be pretty complete without the company of others. Gary is never shown moping because of his situation, and even when he overhears his police coworkers complaining about what an annoying guy he is, he doesn't seem bothered. Heck, Gary is even into bird-watching, a hobby that he shares with the vast majority of indoor cats.

But there is one thing — or, rather, one person — that eventually makes Gary regret his Gary-ness. That is, of course, Madison. Upon meeting her for the first time as a fake hit man called Ron, doing his side-gig catching killer contractors for the police, Gary is unable to shake this persona. Instead, he embraces a whole new way of being just to be by Madison's side. Slowly, but surely, the personalities of Gary and Ron start to blend. They become muddled as Gary begins to change, even assuming a more confident air in his university lessons, to the point where the students start to wonder when their teacher became hot. By the end of the film, after taking the giant leap towards the other side that is killing Jasper (Austin Amelio) and disguising it as a suicide, Gary and Ron basically become the same person: a man called Gary who acts like Ron; a man that still enjoys bird-watching, but who is considerably more charming and suave.

As part of this changing process, Gary also becomes more outgoing and secure, unafraid of the world around him. He becomes more like a dog. When he starts going out with Madison, during a date at an adoption fair, he makes a mental remark about how dogs are needy. Well, by the end of the movie, Gary also becomes needier, in the sense that he starts to recognize his need for human attention and interaction. Sure, such rules do not apply to the real world, but, in a fictional universe, it makes sense for a man like the new Gary to have dogs instead of cats.

A Definitive Answer to Where Id and Ego Are Isn’t Given in ‘Hit Man’

So, yeah, Powell and Linklater did make a very clever, albeit somewhat in your face, choice when they gave their final Gary two dogs instead of two cats. However, that doesn't change the fact that the Gary we start the movie with has two adorable kitties that simply go missing once he moves in with Madison. Actually, come to think of it, they basically disappear from the plot as soon as the two start going out, since Gary and Madison only meet at her place. Alas, it is not as easy to make them disappear from the minds of cat-loving viewers everywhere. So what really happened to them?

Well, the movie doesn't give us a definitive answer. All we have left is speculation. And the possibilities are countless. Maybe Id and Ego passed away of natural causes at some point during the early stages of Gary and Madison's relationship. Or maybe — gasp! — Gary and Madison offed the kitties themselves. Come on, think about it, what's a cat or two when they're already in the business of killing people? But, no. That is just too horrifying to consider. Besides, they would never murder such innocent beings. They only do away with abusive ex-husbands and blackmailing partners. Likewise, we can rest assured that the dogs did not have Id and Ego killed. Dogs are not smart enough to hire a hit man — or, at least, that is what a cat would say.

There's also a chance that Id and Ego are still very much alive. Maybe Gary is one hell of an irresponsible pet owner and simply passed his cats over to another tutor now that he has other interests. Or, maybe, they are just off-screen. You know, Gary's home at the end of the movie seems to be considerably hectic, what with two small children and two dogs running around everywhere, so it wouldn't be surprising if his other pets simply prefer to lie low under the couch or atop a soft, comfy pillow.

The Absence of the Cats Says a Lot About Gary and Madison's Relationship in 'Hit Man'

Let's hope this is the case, because, if not, the absence of the cats sure says a lot about Madison and Gary's relationship. Gary is never truly himself with Madison, though the concept of the self is one of the themes of Hit Man. Sure, one can argue that he is nothing but himself because Ron is also a manifestation of his personality, but Madison never gets to meet the Gary that existed outside of her sphere of influence. For her, Gary changes himself entirely, from his demeanor to his taste in animals. While some changes are more natural than others, they are all prompted by a conscious effort to be the man that Madison finds attractive at their first meeting.

Madison, on the other hand, doesn't change very much for Gary. When he meets her, she's downtrodden and abused, and later on she becomes a more confident woman as she leaves her husband behind, but that's about it. Personality-wise, she doesn't make any efforts to alter parts of herself that Gary might find off-putting, though, let's be honest, the movie doesn't show Gary feeling repulsed by any part of her. The only thing that bothers him in Hit Man is her constant urge to kill her ex-husband, and even that she isn't able to resist.

Now, are we saying that Madison should adopt a whole new persona in order to become a better match for Gary? Definitely not! It is already weird that Gary did it for her, and the movie sort of recognizes that. However, it doesn't bode well for a relationship when one side is willing to change so much and the other simply refuses to budge. So, for the sake of Madison and Gary's marriage, let's all hope that Id and Ego are hiding somewhere in that house, probably scratching something they shouldn't or loudly meowing for attention. Otherwise, we see a messy divorce in the future.

Hit Man is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

