The Big Picture Glen Powell shines in Hit Man, showcasing his diverse talent and charm in Richard Linklater's latest film.

The movie blends neo-noir with comedy, offering a unique take on identity and deception in a morally grey world.

Powell co-wrote the film and stars alongside Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, and Retta in this action-packed romantic comedy.

Actor Glen Powell is making the most out of his charm in Netflix’s upcoming feature Hit Man. The Top Gun: Maverick breakout star continued his success streak with the surprise hit Anyone But You where he stars alongside Sydney Sweeney. With Richard Linklater helmed Hit Man, the actor is now billed as a master of disguise as he undertakes a dangerous mission. Fans have seen his diverse looks from the upcoming feature and now we have a new look courtesy of Total Films.

The new image sees him talking to a man in a new disguise, he is seen wearing a skull cap, blue sunglasses, a swanky t-shirt, and sports an eagle tattoo on his neck. The image stands out from the previous lot where we’ve seen him smitten in love or as a nutty professor, which is his true identity in the film.

‘Hit Man’ Blends Neo-Noir with Comedy

Hit Man follows Professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hitman for the New Orleans Police Department. He’s gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch people hoping to get rid of their enemies. However, things take a U-turn for him as he descends into morally grey territory when he’s attracted to a potential criminal, Madison, a beautiful young woman. But he’s not the only one as Madison falls for one of Gary’s hitman personas, Ron. Their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes.

The movie is billed as a “sunlit neo-noir” that cleverly encapsulates the existential comedy about identity. Speaking to Collider previously, Linklater elaborates on various genres, "Yeah, this one was kind of different for me, if anyone wants to look too closely. It's a little more plotty, there's twists and turns, and I felt like, “I'm in a genre here. I'm trying to deliver in the film noir genre and the screwball comedy.” This is very plotty, and it turns, and we're manipulating the audience, so they have to be oriented in a certain way. So, it's not my usual flow, but I mean, that was the fun challenge." Linklater and Powell co-wrote the film that also casts Adria Arjona as Gary's love interest Maddy Masters, Austin Amelio as an undercover cop Jasper, Retta, and Sanjay Rao as police officers Gary works, along with Evan Holtzman as Ray Masters, Molly Bernard, and Mike Markoff.

Hit Man will premiere on Netflix on June 7 after a short theatrical release. You can check out the new image below and learn more about the film with our guide here.