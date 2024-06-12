Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Hit Man'

The Big Picture Richard Linklater and Glen Powell's Hit Man is loosely based on the true story of a man named Gary Johnson.

The Notes App scene is a masterclass in storytelling and acting, showcasing Gary and Madison's chemistry.

The scene symbolizes a commitment to romance as Gary and Madison navigate deception and crime together.

Glen Powell and Adria Arjona's chemistry has charmed the pants off us all in Richard Linklater's new film, Hit Man. Released on Netflix earlier this month, Hit Man tells the (kinda) true story of Gary Johnson (Powell), a bookish professor who begins working part-time as a fake hit man who police use to catch and thwart real murder plots, before falling for Madison (Arjona), a potential client of one of his fake hit man personas. The movie feels like a rom-com of a different era, a refreshing, bona fide movie star experience for adults. Hit Man is charming, funny, sexy, and dark.

The film is based on a 2001 Texas Monthly article by Skip Hollandsworth. Linklater, who co-wrote the screenplay with Powell, spins a thrilling narrative out of a knockout premise, and delivers some scenes of palpable tension. With many twists abound, a great deal of the plot comes to a head in one particular scene: the "Notes App" scene. This sequence comes late into the movie, and serves as an ultra-satisfying untangling of all the layers of identity, romance, and crime threads that have been spun together. Hit Man is well-directed from start to end, but the complexities in both the narrative and construction of this scene in particular make it one of the year's best.

Hit Man 8 10 Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Writers Richard Linklater , Glen Powell Studio(s) Aggregate Films , AGC Studios , BarnStorm Productions , Detour Filmproduction Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

What Leads Up to 'Hit Man's Best Moment?

Gary meets Madison under the persona of Ron, an irresistibly charming man who she (and everybody else) takes a liking to. Gary comes to like her during their short meeting, where she explains that she wants her controlling, aggressive husband to be killed, so she can escape and start a new life. Gary, as Ron, finds her sincere and likable, so he talks her out of going through with it, and they reconnect later. Their chemistry is undeniable, and the meetings turn romantic while she learns more about Ron's work as a hit man.

When Madison's husband turns up dead, things get complicated for Gary. The police unit, led by Retta in one of the film's funnier performances, thinks Madison is the prime suspect, and when he privately goes to visit her to figure out what is going on, she confesses to the crime. Gary has grown further into his identity as Ron, finding Ron to be an easier, more pleasant persona to engage with those around him. But the schtick drops as soon as he hears the news, and Madison discovers the truth about his line of work. Learning that his entire persona was a lie, Madison tells Gary to leave. With the whirlwind romance taking a sharp turn, and the police narrowing in on Madison, Gary finds himself backed against a wall.

How Do Glen Powell and Adria Arjona Pull Off 'Hit Man's Most Thrilling Scene?

Close

Gary is told by the police that he has to go get a recorded confession from Madison, and has no time to communicate with her before this moment plays out. As he walks up to the door, we have no idea how Gary plans to work his way out of this tight spot. He knocks on the door, Madison answers, and he immediately holds up his phone, with a Notes App message explaining that the police are listening, and that she must follow his lead. Gary begins speaking as Ron while typing and gesticulating as Gary, showing her messages that further explain the context of the ruse, while giving the police a convincing recording of his in-character attempt to get a confession. Madison plays along, and the two engage in this incredibly clever, thrilling back-and-forth where they must communicate one thing through spoken words and another through facial expressions and body language.

They move around the room as if they are dancing, and Powell and Arjona absolutely nail the scene. Powell is essentially playing two people at once, and Arjona finds confidence born out of the desperate situation that the characters are in. They are in perfect harmony as Gary directs this conversation between Ron and Madison that seems to clear her of any guilt. It is a marvelous showcase of the romantic chemistry and acting talents of the two leads.

Hit Man has a lot of tricks up its sleeves, and this scene is not the last wrench to be thrown in the story. However, it does serve as a seamlessly executed untangling of the many twists upon twists and intertwined identities that have played out thus far. Linklater and Powell wrote Gary into a corner, and weaseled him out with an exceptionally clever use of technology, misdirection, and performance.

'Hit Man's Notes App Scene Is a Major Turning Point for the Movie's Romance

Image via Netflix

While this sequence is a huge feat in terms of blocking, choreography, direction, and performance, it also plays into the romance between Gary and Madison. The last time these two spoke, Madison had just confessed a murder to a man with ties to law enforcement. She didn't know if she could trust the person she had been falling for. It is safe to assume they both thought the relationship was over at this point.

When Gary comes back and throws that message up on his phone for her, it is him going all in on their romance. Pulling off this ruse means becoming an accomplice to murder, and Gary likes Madison enough to risk the consequences of the crime. The scene is doing a lot of things, but for the two of them, it is a sign of commitment. Gary and Madison slip back into an electrifying rhythm during this interaction, and it sets the stage for the complicated, darkly funny climax that serves as the end of their macabre meet-cute. The intense romance that they fall into sweeps back in, as they're communicating on multiple levels to look out for each other.

Related Glen Powell Almost Played Young Han Solo He does have a knack for playing cocky and charismatic pilots.

Linklater's films have been noted for their romantic qualities, especially the groundbreaking Before trilogy with Ethan Hawke that features some of the most compelling scenes based around intimacy and love in the history of cinema. Hit Man takes a different approach, because, in addition to being a romance, it is a dark comedy and a crime story. The rom-com tropes are interwoven with noir storytelling qualities. This scene of two lovers committing to being outlaws with one another is a perfect blend of everything the movie does best. Hit Man's Notes App sequence is a masterclass in storytelling, character work, performance, and filmmaking that maneuvers around a clever series of twists with sheer confidence.

Hit Man is a relatively small-stakes story when looking at some of the year's best. Furiosa featured a death-defying chase sequence, Dune: Part Two is a spectacle on a scale that almost no movie can match. And yet movies like Hit Man and Challengers prove that some of the most memorable, white-knuckle movie moments are built around nothing more than the dynamics of human relationships. High-speed chases and sandworm action are undeniably jaw-dropping, but when a movie gets your heart racing and head spinning just from two people standing in a room talking, you know you've watched something special.

Hit Man is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix