hit man poster

After taking the world by storm with Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You at the end of 2023, marketing for Glen Powell's next project is officially ramping up. Netflix revealed a new poster for their upcoming action comedy Hit Man, starring Powell and Adria Arjona. The poster shows off Arjona alongside six wildly different personas of Powell's character in the film, Gary Johnson. The streaming platform also announced that a new trailer for the film will debut tomorrow. The movie follows a professor who moonlights as a hitman (kind of) in way over his head when he develops feelings for one of his clients.

Following his appearance as the brash and arrogant pilot always causing trouble in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell has ascended to superstardom and become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. He also starred in another 2022 war drama, Devotion, and will headline Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 cult classic, alongside Daisy Edgar Jones, Anthony Ramos, David Corenswet, and Katy O'Brian. Arjona is coming off a strong run in Andor, Star Wars highest-rated live-action TV series, which currently sits at a 96% rating from critics along with an 86% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will ‘Hit Man’ Be in Theaters or on Netflix?

According to the new poster, Hit Man will premiere in select theaters in May before arriving on Netflix on June 7. Netflix adopted a similar model with 2022's Glass Onion and 2023's Dumb Money, both of which received short theatrical runs before premiering on the platform. For a streaming Goliath with the prowess of Netflix, adding and keeping subscribers is the name of the game, but Hit Man could potentially excel with an extended theatrical run thanks to the talent and popularity of Powell and Arjona.

2024 has already been a big year for Netflix so far with the recent releases of Spaceman, Damsel, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, with Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon—Part 2: The Scargiver arriving this Friday. Renowned comedian Jerry Seinfeld also has a Poptarts film, Unfrosted, premiering on May 3 just ahead of the animated family musical Thelma the Unicorn by Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess. With all these projects and more coming just in the next two months, Netflix continues to prove why they are the most popular streaming service in the world by a considerable margin.

Hit Man, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona from director Richard Linklater, will premiere on Netflix on June 7.

Hit Man Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Richard Linklater Cast Glen Powell , Adria Arjona , Austin Amelio , Retta , Molly Bernard , Mike Markoff Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Romantic Comedy Distributor(s) Netflix

