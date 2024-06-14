The Big Picture Marvel's Hit-Monkey Season 2 returns to Hulu with new adventures in New York City.

Monkey and Bryce seek redemption and face new enemies this season.

The new season premieres on July 15, 2024.

After nearly three years away, Marvel's deadly Japanese snow monkey returns with a vengeance this summer with Hit-Monkey Season 2 on Hulu. The adult animated actioner from Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile duo Josh Gordon and Will Speck features Fred Tatasciore as the voice of the titular Monkey with anger issues, a grudge, killer skills, and a supernatural connection to the ghost of his American assassin mentor Bryce Fowler (Jason Sudeikis). Ahead of his next wild mission, Collider is excited to share a new batch of images teasing the monkey business in store this time around, as the macaque leaves Tokyo behind for the Big Apple.

Season 2 of Hit-Monkey picks up in the aftermath of Monkey's unwilling assassination of public servant Shinji Yokohama (George Takei) after confronting him over his dark secrets. Now in New York City, he finally finds a way to leave his reputation as the "killer of killers" behind, while Bryce similarly looks to fix much of the damage he's caused in his days as an assassin among the living. The price of undoing their actions is steep, however, and there will undoubtedly be those unwilling to let them rest in peace. For one, Yokohama's niece Akiko (Olivia Munn) ended Season 1 swearing revenge on Hit-Monkey and taking up the mantle of his old foe Lady Bullseye to make that happen.

The images mostly show off the new locale Bryce and Hit-Monkey will be working in throughout Season 2. The pair of assassins are seen walking the sidewalks of New York, taking the subway, riding atop a taxi, and dangling from the ledge of a skyscraper as they pursue some form of peace in their life. Luckily, they have a friend joining them in the big city—Haruka (Ally Maki), who helped orchestrate their escape from Japan. As Season 1 came to a close, she vowed to help clear Monkey's name after their bloody final mission overseas, and it appears she'll be ready to fight with them when the time comes.

“We always knew we wanted to set the second season in New York City. There’s just something cinematic, moody, and complex about it as a place and that fit well with Monkey’s continuing journey into this messy human world,” says Josh Gordon, Hit-Monkey's EP. “It was also where Bryce lived before he took the job in Japan and it was where he and his ex-wife always dreamed of moving as a young couple. So, it made sense that his daughter, Iris would follow her parents’ dream and we knew we could set their story there,” adds Will Speck.

'Hit Monkey' Survived At Marvel Against All Odds

Close

The fact that Hit-Monkey is returning at all feels like a minor miracle considering the circumstances surrounding the series. Although Season 1 earned acclaim in 2021 for its chaotic journey of revenge through the Tokyo underworld, the long wait before a renewal, various shake-ups at Marvel, and the axing of the planned Offenders crossover with M.O.D.O.K., Howard the Duck, and Tigra & Dazzler left its fate in doubt. That was until a renewal came out of the blue last year, ensuring the simian hero created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić would get a chance to fight again.

While the main cast members are all set to return, Season 2 also added a few new names to the call sheet in key roles. Emmy nominee Leslie Jones plays Bryce's tough-as-nails former agent Eunice, who now takes Hit-Monkey under her employ, while Cristin Milioti boards as Bryce's estranged daughter Iris, whom he abandoned years ago and may be in line for a final reconciliation with her father. Archer animation studio, Floyd County Productions once again brings the series to life.

Hit-Monkey Season 2 arrives on July 15. In the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream now on Hulu. Check out the exclusive new images in the gallery above.

