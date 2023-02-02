It seems there is still more work to be done. Today, Hulu has announced that everyone’s favorite monkey hitman is coming back: Marvel's adult animated series Hit-Monkey has been renewed for Season 2!

Hit-Monkey is a more obscure Marvel character that debuted in a self-titled comic in 2010 and was created by Daniel Way and Dalibor Talajić. The character is largely what he sounds like, a monkey hit-man. He is a snow monkey from the mountains of Japan whose entire family was murdered. With the help of the spirit of a dead human assassin, Hit-Monkey begins to hunt down the humans responsible and ultimately become an assassin himself. In the comics, Hit-Monkey frequently crosses paths with Deadpool.

Hit-Monkey gave the title character the same origin as the comics. The first season saw Hit-Monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) team up with the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce Fowler (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) to take on the criminal underworld of Tokyo to take revenge on those who wronged them. Not much is known about the new season, but it will follow Hit-Monkey and Bryce on a new adventure as they travel from Japan to New York City. Tatasciore and Sudeikis are expected to reprise their characters from the first season with Olivia Munn and Ally Maki also returning. Additionally, it has been announced that Leslie Jones has joined the series in an unannounced role.

RELATED: The 12 Best Marvel Animated Series Not in the MCU, Ranked

Hit-Monkey getting renewed for a second season is a big shock for many people. To begin with, the first season premiered over a year ago in November 2021. Most fans sadly assumed that it had quietly been canceled. It’s also a huge surprise because the series is a part of a failed shared universe that was being set up on Hulu. Hit-Monkey was first announced alongside M.O.D.O.K., Tigra & Dazzler, and Howard The Duck with the idea that all four shows would crossover in a series called The Offenders. This never ended up happening as the Tigra & Dazzler and Howard The Duck series were never made and M.O.D.O.K was canceled after its first season. While the renewal is a surprise, the fans certainly aren’t complaining.

The first season of Hit-Monkey is currently available to stream on Hulu. Check out a trailer for the series below: