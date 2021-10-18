If you're looking for a wildly different series to watch next, this is it.

We’re barely a month away from the premiere of Hulu’s new animated series, Hit-Monkey, so the streamer dropped a trailer today to provide a deeper look at the insane series after they released a teaser in late September. The premise seems straight out of an episode of Marvel’s What If…?, with the question posed being: what if the ghost of an assassin teamed up with a skilled monkey to fight bad guys? Hulu called the bluff and said “Why not”?

In the trailer, it is revealed how the connection between Bryce (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) and the Japanese snow macaque (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) is formed: while running away from mysterious figures and getting shot to death in the Alps, Bryce’s spirit gets tied to a monkey that watched closely while all of this went down. And don’t worry, they all know it’s weird and they say it.

The trailer also shows we can expect a lot of banter (if you can call it that) between Bryce and monkey, as well as a lot of action and blood and the title character wreaking havoc with guns and a suit. Aside from Sudeikis and Tatasciore, the voice cast also features George Takei as a politician that tries to set things right after Bryce’s death and Olivia Munn as Akiko, the politician’s niece.

Hit-Monkey was developed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who have directed comedies such as Blaze of Glory and Office Christmas Party. They have adapted the story from a 2010 Marvel one-shot that featured the title character. Hit-Monkey featured Marvel icons such as Deadpool and Spider-Man in its stories.

Hulu premieres Marvel’s Hit-Monkey on November 17.

