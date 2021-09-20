Marvel released a trailer for their latest upcoming animated show Hit-Monkey and it's hard to describe it as anything other than wild.

It stars a Japanese snow Macaque with a penchant for murder teaming up with an assassin's ghost to take revenge on the people that slaughtered his family, all while political drama unfolds in the background.

The series stars Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, as Bryce, the ghost hitman and mentor to Monkey (Fred Tatasciore). Per an article from Marvel, the two become inexplicably linked after Bryce is murdered in the Alps and Monkey's tribe suffers the same fate and thus their tale of revenge begins. Monkey is an incredible killer, albeit one with a bit of a rage problem, so it's up to the oft sarcastic and cynical Bryce to help him channel his abilities for good. And to compliment him on his sweet suit.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Black Panther 2': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About 'Wakanda Forever'

Aside from Tatasciore and Sudeikis, the series also features Star Trek's George Takei as a good-natured politician named Shinji and his niece Akiko, played by Olivia Munn, who are both thrown into the political spotlight following an unforeseen tragedy. In order to continue in the footsteps of his mentor and dear friend, Shinji begins his campaign to become Prime Minister of Japan.

Ally Maki and Nobi Nakanishi as police officers investigating the case of Hit-Monkey to determine if he's a force for good or evil. Ito (Nakanishi) is looking to repair his tarnished reputation within the force while Haruka (Maki) is trying to realize her potential as an officer.

The show is the brainchild of writing duo Josh Gordon and Will Speck (Blades of Glory, Office Christmas Party) who also act as executive producers. Joe Quesada will also take on the role of executive producer. Hit-Monkey is a more modern superhero created by Daniel Way along with artist Dalibor Talajić in 2010.

Marvel's Hit-Monkey is certainly not the superhero adaptation we expected, but it looks like an absolutely bonkers ride filled with murder, intrigue, and a whole lot of monkey business. Every episode will drop on Hulu on November 17. Check out the trailer below to see Hit-Monkey and Bryce in action.

KEEP READING: ‘The Worst Person in the World’ Trailer Shows a Troubled Love Story in Joachim Trier’s Latest Film

Share Share Tweet Email

'Dune' and 'No Time to Die' Land China Release Dates This could be a huge boost to the bottom line of both big budget blockbusters.

Read Next