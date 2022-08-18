The big screen has given audiences around the world stories to remember for a lifetime. However, there have been times when the two hours utilized to tell a story weren’t enough, and viewers were left wanting more. Luckily, that is when the small screen intervenes and allows fans to get more of the characters they love so much.

RELATED: Best Thriller Series Of All Time, According To IMDb

From TV shows with multiple seasons to series that only lasted a few episodes, TV has retold the stories of some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. Whether bringing new details to the scene or retelling some of the most memorable moments, they have all delivered what fans were looking for.

‘Blade’ (1998)

Blade, which had a new movie release date recently announced, tells the story of a Marvel Comics superhero that is half-vampire, half-human. The movie follows Blade as he tries to protect humans from evil vampires. It premiered in 1998 with Wesley Snipes as the lead.

In 2006, the superhero story took over the small screen for one season. It is based on the MCU characters, and it follows Krista Starr (Jill Wagner) as she realizes her brother has been killed. During her journey, she meets Blade who is played by Sticky Fingaz. The show ran for 10 episodes.

‘The Exorcist’ (1973)

When it comes to horror movies, The Exorcist is at the top of everyone’s list. In 1973, viewers were terrified after Regan MacNeil was possessed by a mysterious entity. Her mother seeks the help of two priests, and that is when the demon strikes in the most horrific ways. Although there is an David Gordon Green remake set to be released in 2023, there was a TV series made in 2016.

In the small screen version of the story, Geena Davis portrayed a grown-up Regan MacNeil whose family is being attacked by the same entity who possessed her years earlier. This time, the entity is after her daughter, taunting Regan. The show ran for two seasons with Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera as the priests.

‘Fame’ (1980)

In 1980, Fame told the story of a group of teenagers who wanted to attend the New York High School of Performing Arts. As they want to succeed and have dancing careers, they have to deal with other challenges outside of school. The movie discusses topics like homosexuality, abortion, suicide, and illiteracy.

Not long after the movie’s premiere, a TV show was released under the same title. Some members of the original cast also joined the series, including Debbie Allen, Gene Anthony Ray, and Lee Curreri. The show ran for six seasons, and can now be streamed on Apple TV.

‘Fargo’ (1996)

In recent years, Frances Mcdormand’s name has been in everyone’s mouth after winning the last two Academy Awards she was nominated for (2018 and 2021). However, that isn’t the first time she’s won. In 1997, she took home an award for her role in Fargo, where she played a police chief investigating a homicide after a car salesman hired two men to kidnap his own wife.

The TV series of the same name premiered in 2014 and takes place in the same fictional universe. Fargo (the series) has big industry names in its cast, like Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, and Bob Odenkirk, and is adding Joe Keery to season 5.

‘Friday Night Lights’ (2004)

TV and football aficionados are familiar with the show Friday Night Lights which premiered in 2006 and lasted five seasons. The show follows Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his family as he guides a high school team through the season. The pressure is on for the town of Dillon, Texas, where all people care about is winning the state championship.

What many don’t know is that the show is based on the 1990 nonfiction book by H. G. Bissinger and 2004 movie - both with the same name. In the movie, viewers follow the story of Coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) as he inspires the team after their star tailback is injured. Connie Britton starred in both adaptions, playing Sharon Gaines in the movie and Tami Taylor on the show.

RELATED: Famous Fictional TV Families

‘Highlander’ (1986)

Highlander was the perfect mix of mortals, immortals, and life-long feuds. Forensics specialist Brenda Wyatt (Roxanne Hart) and Lieutenant Frank Moran (Alan North) find themselves in the middle of a feud between immortals as they investigate traces of an ancient weapon found in a car in New York. Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown were part of the original cast.

Six years after the movie, Highlander: The Series premiered following the story of Duncan MacLeod. This 400-year-old immortal puts his life - which can be ended if his head is cut off - at risk to save mortals from danger. Adrian Paul lead the series for six seasons.

‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ (1989)

Movies for the entire family are usually a success at the box office because they have a bit of everything for all ages. This was the case for Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, the story of a struggling inventor who accidentally shrinks his and the neighbors’ children to the size of a quarter-inch. The movie was followed by Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

But the two movie sequels weren’t the only ways in which the story continued to expand. In 1997, Disney premiered the series, Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, which lasted three seasons. The show follows the dad's original experiment that went wrong and a few new ones he tries out.

RELATED: Beloved Disney Animated Movies That Bombed At The Box Office

‘The Karate Kid’ (1984)

In 1984, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) became everyone’s favorite character after they met him in The Karate Kid. The movie tells the story of how this martial arts master trains Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as he is being bullied by karate students from the Cobra Kai dojo. As the movie goes on, Daniel ends up competing against his bullies.

In 2018, Netflix premiered the show Cobra Kai in which rivals Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) face each other once again. Lawrence is looking for redemption and he does so by reopening the dojo. Season 5 will be available for streaming in September 2022.

‘A League Of Their Own’ (1992)

When it comes to female empowering movies, A League of Their Own is at the top of the list. Davis herself thought the movie would change everything for women, and while there are some ways to go, it did tell the story of talented women who played in baseball leagues while the men fought during World War II. With a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Madonna, Lori Petty, and Rosie O’Donnell, it was perfect to show women they can do anything they set their mind on.

Prime Video premiered the series A League of Their Own following the All-American professional women’s baseball league as they travel around the country. The show is LGBTQ+ friendly and has a talented cast that includes Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, and Kelly McCormack.

‘Taken’ (2008)

Taken is a story of revenge in which Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson) uses his particular set of skills to find his daughter, who has been kidnaped during her trip to Europe. Throughout the film, he uncovers leads and fights bad guys to bring his daughter home. There have been two sequels since, released in 2012 and 2014.

In 2017, Bryan Mills became a TV character played by Clive Standen. This version of Mills specializes in rescue missions and works with Christina Hart (Jennifer Beals) as they take on assignments to rescue people, possessions, or international secrets. The show lasted two seasons.

NEXT: Movies To Watch If You Love Taken