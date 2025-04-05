You know what they say: the best road trips aren’t all about the destination but about the little moments in between. There’s everything from hilarious inside jokes to unexpected detours, and in the case of Panah Panahi’s Hit The Road, the unshakeable feeling that all the laughter is a front. From the get-go, Panahi’s directorial debut masquerades itself as a heartwarming family dramedy. The family dynamics are light, playful, and even adorably addictive when you consider Rayan Sarlak’s performance as the younger brother. Even their sickly dog is along for the ride, but something isn’t right.

It’s clear the purpose of the trip isn’t as carefree as they’d like it to be; something is lurking deeper, and no one is brave enough to say it out loud. But as the narrative progresses, the weight of the truth gets too heavy to hide under. This is not your run-of-the-mill family getaway, it’s some sort of farewell. Without spilling all the beans, Hit the Road is the story of an Iranian family’s journey to smuggle their first son across the border. But rather than leaning into the gloominess of the situation, the movie mixes in moments of peace, surrealness, and humor. It’s a delicate balancing act, but Panahi pulls it off, and the result is a funny, somewhat melanchonic movie that’s equally deeply moving.

‘Hit the Road’ Hides Heartbreak Behind Its Comedy

Image Via Kino Lorber

Right off the bat, Hit the Road feels like a light movie about a family road trip. They tease each other, the little brother is buzzing with energy, and even their ailing dog somehow inspires a few laughs. But as picturesque as things are, everything is not what it seems. The comedy in Hit the Road isn’t just there to up the entertainment value, it’s a sort of palette cleanser for an uncomfortable truth. This isn’t just a drive across the country — they’re secretly smuggling their eldest son out of Iran after all. No one actually says the words, but the tension is lingering in the background of every scene. It’s there in the dad’s (Hassan Majooni) eyes whenever he cracks a joke. And while the mom (Pantea Panahiha) plays along, it’s easy to see how hard she’s trying to hold it together.

In one scene that makes this painfully obvious, the younger brother performs a full-blown musical number. It’s heartwarming and all shades of humorous, but while everyone soaks it in, the camera lingers on the older brother, Farid (Amin Simiar). He’s not as amused as everyone, in fact, he’s quiet and distant. The contrast stings because, on the one hand, there’s one child who’s blissfully unaware while the other is carrying the weight of a goodbye he can’t even talk about. At this point, it’s clear that the comedy is a coping mechanism the family uses to move ahead because the truth is too painful.

The Road in ‘Hit the Road’ Mirrors the Family’s Inner Turmoil