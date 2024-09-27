Alfred Hitchcock is one of the greatest directors of all time, captivating audiences with classics like Rebecca, Psycho, and North by Northwest. Known as the Master of Suspense, Hitchcock earned his legendary reputation by constantly defying the odds of traditional cinema with jaw-dropping twists and an unwavering level of intensity and psychological thrills. While he is known for his signature style and legendary cameos, Hitchcock is also known for having a keen eye for talented and ambitious blonde female stars.

Hitchcock worked with countless female stars, such as Joan Fontaine, Anne Baxter, and Vera Miles, but only a select few have been dubbed as Hitchcock blondes. From Grace Kelly to Janet Leigh, Hitchcock's blondes are some of the most unforgettable women in cinema history. These stunning bombshells became crucial to Hitchcock's cinematic language, often acting as crucial figures in his movies, either driving the narrative directly or being the main reason behind the protagonist's quest. Each Hitchcock blonde is important to the director's legacy, but some were undoubtedly more famous and acclaimed, whether because of their movie's reception or their striking and iconic performances.

8 June Tripp

'The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog' (1927)

Image via Woolf & Freedman Film Services

June Tripp was a British actress who was well-known on the stage but still made several appearances in film during the Silent Era. Her most prominent on-screen appearance was in Hitchcock's widely successful silent film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog, one of the best movies about Jack the Ripper. The Lodger marked Hitchcock's third film but also his first thriller, ultimately establishing him as a promising director on the rise.

Tripp's role is a clear predecessor to the "blonde" archetype in Hitchcock's movies, an alluring lady who surprises the audience in more ways than one.

By 1930, Tripp had moved to Hollywood, where she appeared in a handful of films, making her final appearance in the 1952 film Les Misérables as Mother Superior. Even if it was probably not a conscious decision on Hitchcock's part, Tripp's role is a clear predecessor to the "blonde" archetype in Hitchcock's movies, an alluring lady who surprises the audience in more ways than one. Despite only starring in one Hitchcock film, Tripp's appearance in The Lodger solidifies her as a crucial early figure in the director's career and the inception of the enduring trope in his prestigious filmography.

Watch on Max

7 Madeleine Carroll

'The 39 Steps' (1935), 'Secret Agent' (1936)

Image via Gaumont-British Distributors

Madeline Carroll was an English actress and the first official Hitchcock blonde who initially established the "ice-cold blonde" role frequently seen throughout the director's work. Initially a teacher at a girls' finishing school, Carroll aspired to be an actress, and after winning a beauty contest, she earned a job in Seymour Hick's touring company, making her stage debut in the 1927 production The Lash. The following year, Carroll made her film debut in The Guns of Loos, written by Alma Reville, which led to her meeting Reville's husband, Hitchcock.

Even though the two met in the mid-1920s, Carroll and Hitchcock did not work together until the director's 1935 espionage thriller, The 39 Steps. The film was a major success, and according to a review from The New York Times, Carroll's performance was considered to be "charming and skillful." The following year, Carroll reunited with Hitchcock for another spy film, Secret Agent. Carroll went on to have a solid career in Hollywood, working with other famed producers such as David O. Selznick and filmmakers like Cecil B. DeMille, but she will forever be known as Hitchcock's first official blonde starlet.

The 39 Steps Release Date June 6, 1935 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Robert Donat , John Laurie Runtime 86 minutes Writers Charles Bennett , Ian Hay

Watch on Max

6 Tippi Hedren

'The Birds' (1963), Marnie (1964)

Image via Universal-International Pictures

Tippi Hedren is a Hitchcock blonde who has an intriguing story about being discovered by the director, who took notice of her after seeing her in a television commercial in 1961. Hedren originally worked as a fashion model, appearing on the cover of famous magazines and advertising campaigns until she was spotted by Hitchcock in a commercial for a diet drink, Sego. Initially, Hedren thought the director wanted her to appear in his popular television series, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, but Hitchcock had much bigger plans in mind for his latest muse.

After enduring dozens of screen tests, Hedren was stunned when Hitchcock asked her to star in his upcoming thriller, The Birds, which is recognized today as one of the director's most famous films. The Birds was both a commercial and critical success, essentially making Hedren an overnight sensation. Hitchcock then cast her in the 1964 romantic psychological drama Marnie alongside Sean Connery. According to The New Yorker, Hedren delivers one of the greatest performances in cinema history in Marnie. Considering her lack of experience in acting and Hollywood, Hedren proved to be fluent in Hitchcock's distinctive cinematic language and is now one of the director's universally recognized blondes, thanks to the enormous popularity of The Birds. Like other Hitchcock blondes, Hedren is fluid and deceiving, capable of being an innocent victim in The Birds and a more challenging and tumultuous figure in Marnie.

The Birds Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date March 28, 1963 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Rod Taylor , Jessica Tandy , Suzanne Pleshette , Tippi Hedren Runtime 119 Writers Evan Hunter

5 Kim Novak

'Vertigo' (1958)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kim Novak is another Hitchcock blonde who initially started as a model and eventually took an interest in the film industry, becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Novak started modeling when she joined a cross-country tour as a promotional model for a refrigerator company, and once the tour was over, she and two other models decided to check out Hollywood. After appearing in a string of extra roles, Novak was signed to a long-term contract with Columbia Pictures, starring in several films, including Pushover, Against the House, and Picnic.

When Vera Miles had to drop out of Hitchcock's upcoming film Vertigo after becoming pregnant, Hitchcock approached Columbia to offer the role to Novak. According to an interview with Novak for the Chicago Tribune, Columbia's co-president, Harry Cohn, disliked the script, but he still permitted Novak to take on the role because he had confidence in Hitchcock as a director. On the other hand, Novak loved the script and, without even undergoing a screen test, was cast opposite James Stewart in what today is considered to be one of Hitchcock's most celebrated and darkest films. While Novak had already made a name for herself on the silver screen, she capitalized on her opportunity to work with Hitchcock, taking on a dual, intricate role and also adding a smoldering quality to the traditional Hitchcock femme fatale that makes her unique as well as a notable Hitchcock blonde.

Vertigo Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date May 28, 1958 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Kim Novak , Barbara Bel Geddes , Tom Helmore , Henry Jones , Raymond Bailey Runtime 128 mins Writers Alec Coppel , Samuel A. Taylor , Pierre Boileau , Thomas Narcejac , Maxwell Anderson

4 Eva Marie Saint

'North by Northwest' (1959)

Image via MGM

Eva Marie Saint is another vivacious Hitchcock blonde who initially started on television before transiting to the silver screen, where she established herself as one of the most prominent leading ladies of Hollywood's Golden Age. Saint was born in Newark, New Jersey, and first started acting while attending Bowling Green State University. After a brief television career, Saint set her sights on the big screen, making her feature film debut in the classic film On the Waterfront, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Hitchcock took many by surprise when he opted to cast Saint as the femme fatale in his upcoming spy thriller North by Northwest, starring frequent Hitchcock star Cary Grant. Hitchcock worked closely with Saint, choosing her wardrobe and helping her make her voice lower and husky, transforming her into a cross between a sultry heroine and a glamorous charmer. Saint's performance was widely praised, with praise for Hitchcock's ability to reveal certain aspects of the actress that had never been seen before. Today, North by Northwest is hailed for its groundbreaking cinematic shots, action, and Saint's stunning and simply unforgettable performance.

North By Northwest Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 18, 1959 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Cary Grant , Eva Marie Saint , James Mason , Jessie Royce Landis , Leo G. Carroll , Josephine Hutchinson Runtime 136 minutes Writers Ernest Lehman

3 Janet Leigh

'Psycho' (1960)

Image via Paramount Pictures

At an early age, Janet Leigh had always been drawn to show business, and by the time she was a teenager, she knew that she wanted to pursue a career in movies. Leigh was born in Merced, California, and at the age of eighteen, she was discovered by classic film star Norma Shearer, who helped her secure a contract with MGM Studios. The young actress starred in a handful of notable films, including Act of Violence, Little Women, and The Manchurian Candidate, but her big break came when she earned the role of Marion Crane in Hitchcock's Psycho.

Even though Leigh has a brief performance, she leaves an everlasting impression on audiences, especially during Psycho's shocking shower scene, which today is considered to be one of the most famous film sequences of all time. While Hitchcock redefined the traditional formula of the horror genre behind the camera, Leigh ultimately breathes life into this groundbreaking picture, conveying a spellbinding performance as a woman fueled by desperation and determination. With Psycho, Leigh became a horror icon while subverting the Hitchcock blonde formula: she is still cunning but is far from ruthless, becoming a tragic figure that audiences can both condemn and sympathize with.

Psycho Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes Writers Joseph Stefano , Robert Bloch

2 Ingrid Bergman

'Spellbound' (1945), 'Notorious' (1946), 'Under Capricorn' (1949)