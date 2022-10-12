Trigger Warning: The following article references violence and sexual assault.There are many obstacles when adapting the story of a true crime to the big screen. It seems that ethical dilemmas, for one, are secondary to an audiences’ thirst for evil. In the case of Leopold and Loeb, there have been a number of attempts at bringing their depravity to the silver screen, with Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope (1948) and Richard Fleischer’s Compulsion (1959) being two of the more well-known depictions. The former is noteworthy for Hitchcock’s attempt at shooting the “fictionalized account” in a single take. It’s not an entirely pointless exercise, bringing a sense of claustrophobia and positioning the audience as knowing dinner guests following the deceit in real time. Fleischer doesn’t lead with camera tricks, but he uses the power of Orson Welles and a script that is pretty darn close to fact. So close, that the legal department at 20th Century Fox had their work cut out when Leopold attempted to sue.

What Is the Real-life Story of Leopold and Loeb?

Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb were two well-to-do students from the University of Chicago, who opted to prove their intellectual superiority by murdering 15-year-old Bobby Franks. Their belief, based on their misinterpretation of Nietzsche's concept of the Übermensch, was that their superior intellect made them exempt from the rules that govern the population. The duo, dissatisfied by their acts of petty theft going unannounced, decided to cement their fame by executing the perfect crime – an unsolved murder which would undoubedly result in plenty of media coverage, allowing them to luxuriate in their own brilliance for years to come. It must be said, they did achieve half their goal –theirs was labeled the crime of the century. The homicide became a global talkingpoint, but it didn’t take long to establish the students as prime suspects and extricate a confession.

How Hitchcock's 'Rope' Depicts Leopold & Loeb's Infamous Crime

Hitchcock presents Leonard and Loeb as Brandon (John Dall) and Phillip (Farley Granger), two posher-than-posh graduates who live together and are polar opposites insofar as personality is concerned. Brandon is the brains of the operation, comfortable in his skin, excited by his crimes, and believing “even champagne isn’t equal to us”. Requiring assurance at every turn is his co-conspirator, Phillip, a yes-man in a state of panic from the get-go. For Brandon the only mistake is “being weak…because it’s ordinary”, but for Phillip, weakness is human, and apparently a trait he's keen to overcome, at least for Brandon's sake.

Rope hints heavily that the men are romantically involved, and if it weren’t for the whole ‘murdering an innocent’ thing, they'd make a cute and supportive couple. But that's not what we're rooting for here, with Hitchcock particularly pushing the perversity of Brandon, who insists upon escalating each nefarious act by adding “the artists signature” to the deed. After placing the body (in this case, the victim is old school chum, David) into a chest, Brandon throws a dinner party, laying the food across the trunk the and inviting the deceased's parents and girlfriend to celebrate nothing in particular. As if that weren't heinous enough, Bradon believes he may find a like-minded individual in the form of their old schoomlaster, Rupert Caddell (James Stewart), and therefore, the more the merrier! Also a philosophy professor and object of hero-worship for both men, Rupert has a tendency to play devil’s advocate, jovially insisting that “murder is, or should be, an art”. Naturally this dogma excites Brandon and cements his belief that Caddell is "the one man who might appreciate this from our angle”. In other words, Brandon needs someone to know, to pat him on the back, "just like in school".

Speculation about the whereabouts of the victim reaches a feverpitch after an unconvincing anecdote involving Phillip strangling a chicken back in the day, which is enough to convince Caddell that something besides the timing, the makeshift smorgasbord, and the guest list is amiss. Phillip is the first to crack, accusing Brandon of forcing his hand wanting to get caught just to show how “brilliant” he is. After a failed attempt at blaming the outburst on booze, Brandon lays his cards on the table: “the moral concepts of Right and Wrong, Good and Evil, don’t hold for the intellectual superior”. If that wasn't smug enough, he goes on to suggest that they only enacted what Cadell had preached. In other words, Brandon goes from smarmy murderer, to jekiest jerk in Jerkdom.

Naturally this accusation throws Cadell into an existential whirlpool, but after a few rounds of classic Jimmy Stewart befuddlement, a rousing monologue declares that although he is ashamed, he is innocent, and that it was not his teachings, but an evil already inside the boys that allowed them to “give (his) words meaning that (he) never dreamed of”. The film closes with the three men sitting in silence, waiting for the police to arrive as sirens wail in the background. Through the character of Rupert, the audience are treated to the academic dogma that was twisted and became a primary motivation in the crime. Although this factor is less explored in Compulsion, the dynamic and personality traits of the duo remain recognisable.

With 'Compulsion,' Fleischer Tackles the Case in a Different Way

Image via 20th Century Fox

As in Rope, the precise nature of the relationship between the murderers, in this instance Judd (Dean Stockwell) and Arthur (Brad Dillman) is hinted at, but never asserted. What we do see is a complexity of character and psychology that goes beyond power and status – although it is evident that Arthur is calling the shots, while Judd meekly obeys. Beginning with the petty theft before hitting the main event, Compulsion looks at the legal and judicial ramifcations of murder, while also introducing Ruth (Diane Varsi), a school chum who could've been the way out; Ruth offers Judd compassion and friendship, marvelling at his intellect and seeing his potential beyond creepy-genius-who-taxidermies-birds. But under the influence of Arthur, this attention is misread, and Judd is goaded into an attempted rape under Arthur's assertion that women don't talk about it anyway, and Judd's own view that there "is no such thing" as emotions, "only the reality of things happening". At this moment it’s painfully clear that a dude wrote this (shoutout to Richard Murphy), as during the ordeal, Ruth is constantly worried for her attacker’s wellbeing, what his feelings would be after the fact, and the guilt he would have to live with.Yet it is this martyr-like concern that eventually forces Judd to relent, so confused and stricken is he with Ruth's selflessness.

Compulsion also pays greater attention to the facts of the Leopold and Loeb case, referencing the clues left behind in the real case, as well as the events pre and post-murder. Although the killing of the boy is offscreen, we are informed by yet another school friend-cum-journalist that the body found was that of a young boy, bludgeoned and thrown in the river. A pair of glasses belonging to Judd were found at the crime scene, and these self-proclaimed prodigies were observed cleaning blood from their car in plain sight. All these elements are true to life, and as it doesn’t take long to work out that Twiddledum and Twiddledee are the responsible party. At this point, the film switches to the courtroom for some heavy-hitting monologues, Judd and Arthur turning on the other, and a spattering of references to Nietzhce, Plato and the concept of superior and inferior humans. However for the most part, the academia is replaced by a social discourse, and plea against capital punishment.

Enter Jonathan Wilk (Orson Welles) who steals the show as duo's atheist lawyer. He uses his speechs to posit ideas about Good and Evil, Man and God to both the jury and his clients. In his final summation, including a strong argument against the death penalty, Wilk saves the men from execution, and, because it’s 1959, decides to accept possibility of a higher power having played a role in past and future events. After receiving the ruling of life imprisonment, he admits that on the existence of God, he hasn't “reached any final conclusions”. One can almost hear the censors whispering that's close enough.

There is certainly a lot more meat on the bones of Compulsion, with its characterization and plot reflecting the idea that truth is stranger than fiction, but for this very reason, it is perhaps less enjoyable than Hitchcock’s fictional, yet crowd-pleasing, take.