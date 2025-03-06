Under normal circumstances, no one would want to work with a director who once jokingly referred to actors as "cattle," but the Alfred Hitchcock experience was simply undeniable. While this comment was merely a quip taken out of context, the Master of Suspense was certainly tough on his actors, demanding that they adhere to his exacting vision that had been carefully storyboarded in his mind.

Despite his rigorous direction, the biggest names in Hollywood, including Jimmy Stewart, Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Grace Kelly, Gregory Peck, and Henry Fonda, wanted to be put through the Hitchcock wringer. For A-listers longing to prove their fine-tuned dramatic chops, allowing Hitchcock to challenge their screen personas in his twisty suspense stories and perverse thrillers would show that they are more than just movie stars. The one star that eluded the director for decades, Gary Cooper, featured all the hallmarks of the ideal Hitchcock protagonist.

Alfred Hitchcock Expressed Interest in Working With Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper never being in an Alfred Hitchcock film may come as breaking news for many. One may have understandably experienced the Mandela Effect and erroneously believed that Cooper was the star of Notorious or The Wrong Man, not Cary Grant and Henry Fonda, respectively. As one of the most popular and celebrated stars of the 1940s, when Hitchcock first moved to America, Cooper seemingly should have crossed paths with the Rear Window director. Cooper, similar to Jimmy Stewart and Hitch's other leading men, embodied the "platonic American everyman" that the director loved to put through harrowing situations and whittle their good-guy image. The two-time Oscar winner and a classically handsome movie star, represented an idyllic brand of quiet, internal toughness and bravery (perhaps the "strong, silent type" that Tony Soprano idolized) in films like Mr. Deeds Goes to Town, The Pride of the Yankees, and High Noon.

Although he'd shown indifference towards actors throughout his career, Hitchcock admitted in 1939 that he would "like to direct Gary Cooper." A year later, Hitchcock made his American debut with the Best Picture-winning Rebecca, showing that he's always had his eyes on attaching himself to movie stars. "He is an actor well suited to the type of film I like to make," he said. "Cooper has that rare faculty of being able to rivet the attention of an audience while he does nothing," Hitchcock continued, shrewdly identifying Cooper's compelling screen presence. Hitchcock offered Cooper the lead role in Foreign Correspondent (also released in 1940) and Saboteur, but the actor turned them down. The Wreck of Mary Deare, Cooper's penultimate film credit, was intended to be a Hitchcock picture, but this collaboration also fell by the wayside.

Gary Cooper Would've Been a Perfect Fit for Alfred Hitchcock