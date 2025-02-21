One of the reasons that Alfred Hitchcock is often considered to be one of the single greatest filmmakers of all time is the sheer diversity within his filmography. While Hitchcock is often referred to as the “Master of Suspense” because of his expertise in making thrillers, he also dedicated much of his career to crafting different types of films, including romantic dramas. No film personified this better than Hitchcock’s 1940 adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s classic gothic romance novel Rebecca, which became the first and only one of his films to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Although it is not the only interpretation of the source material, Hitchcock’s version of Rebecca best captures the romantic tension and intrigue that makes this dark story so affecting.

What Is ‘Rebecca’ About?

Rebecca tracks the unnerving romance between a mysterious widower and his young lover in the French Riviera, which quickly becomes subjected to tension due to an ongoing murder accusation. Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier) has remained in seclusion ever since the death of his beloved bride, Rebecca, and has removed himself from any form of social interaction. However, Maxim’s stay at a hotel in Monte Carlo introduces him to an unnamed innocent young woman (Joan Fontaine) who works as a companion to an aging aristocrat. The two fall madly in love, even though it becomes clear that Maxim is still in a deep state of grief. Once married, their relationship is put under more stress upon their arrival at his estate, Manderlay, as Maxim’s longtime housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Judith Anderson) is extremely hostile to the new lady of the house and keeps mentioning the irreplaceable Rebecca. Their marriage has stirred up some controversy, as suspicions are raised that Maxim may have been responsible for Rebecca’s death.

Hitchcock Crafts a Beautiful Romance Story in 'Rebecca'

Hitchcock’s version works brilliantly because it allows for the romance to feel natural, and does not start alerting the viewer to suspicions about what Maxim’s real intentions are early on in the story. Rebecca is only effective if the audience believes that Maxim and Fontaine’s character are actually in love, as this makes revelations about his potential involvement in the murder more heartbreaking. Hitchcock may have been known for making some of the greatest thrillers of all time, but he didn’t try to insert exterior threats into Rebecca, as the only suspense needed could be found within the chemistry between the characters. The dynamic between Fontaine and Olivier works perfectly because every moment of genuine happiness they have is undercut by a form of restraint on Maxim’s part; Hitchcock was also able to incorporate some truly inventive visuals, which helped personify Manderlay to the point that it felt like a tangible character. Few films have been able to take the gothic themes of this era in literature and bring them to life visually in such a poignant way.

What Makes Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Rebecca’ the Best Version?