Can't get enough of murdering bad guys with a giant fish or stuffing innocent security guards in random dumpsters? Then get ready for more improvised assassination action in the upcoming Hitman 3 DLC. Greed, the first of seven expansions based on the seven deadly sins, is on the horizon according to the new game trailer released today from IO Interactive.

The trailer features a gritty, raspy Diana Burnwood (voiced by Jane Perry) urging Agent 47 to get back to his mercenary roots while he struts through an ornate mansion among a shower of golden coins. Between the coins, his suit, the environment, and his lavishly decorated cane, there's enough gold and decadence in the trailer to make a Saudi prince jealous. The final seconds of the trailer linger on hauntingly beautiful artwork from the upcoming DLC to the tune of a bass-heavy EDM track. If you didn't know before the trailer debut that this first DLC release was all about greed, IO certainly gets the point across.

Image via IO Interactive

RELATED: 'Hitman 3' March Roadmap Reveals New Seasonal Event, Gear, & More, Starting Today

Each upcoming DLC pack will have different unlockable rewards as well as brand new content for players to lead Agent 47 through. We don't know all the details for the other 6 expansions yet, but with Greed, players can unlock "The Devil's Cane," the "Greedy Little Coin" and a new cosmetic known as "The Rapacious Suit." Agent 47 also gets a new contract to fulfill: "The Greed Enumeration Escalation."

Gamers have the choice of buying each expansion separately ($4.99 USD) or pre-paying for all seven expansions in advance ($29.99 USD). Fans who own the base game can get the DLC on all available platforms including PC, Switch, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

Greed has been slated for a March 30 release. If you're interested in learning more about the Hitman game series, be sure to visit the IO Interactive official site. Watch the official trailer below.

Image via IO Interactive

KEEP READING: 'Hitman' Will Have Hair in TV Series Adaptation, Says Writer Derek Kolstad

Share Share Tweet Email

Here’s How the Pandemic Changed Marvel’s Phase 4 Release Timeline We were supposed to get 'Black Widow' before any of the Disney+ shows, and 'Falcon' before 'WandaVision'.

Read Next