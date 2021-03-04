Hitman 3 continues to add more to The World of Assassination with monthly content updates, like today's new announcement for March's upcoming roadmap. And that content starts today!

As you can see in the announcement trailer below, March brings new weapons, elusive targets, escalation, contracts, and...eggs (?) to Hitman 3. Just don't mistake Agent 47's bald dome for one of those eggs during the hunt or you will be very, very sorry.

RELATED: 'Hitman 3' Is a Great Addition to the Franchise, But How Does It Hold Up on Stadia?

Check out the new roadmap for Hitman 3 this month:

HITMAN 3's second content update has arrived, with new contracts to play, the first seasonal event, and new gear to unlock, starting today. This is the HITMAN 3 March Roadmap. Read more: ioi.dk/hitman-3-march-roadmap/ HITMAN 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PC.

March 4 : Escalation - The Lesley Celebration

: Escalation - The Lesley Celebration March 11 : Featured Contracts by Easy Allies - Chongqing

: Featured Contracts by Easy Allies - Chongqing March 19 - March 29 : Elusive Target - The Stowaway

: Elusive Target - The Stowaway March 25 : Featured Contracts by Eurogamer - Mendoza

: Featured Contracts by Eurogamer - Mendoza March 30 - April 12 : Seasonal Event - Berlin Egg Hunt & Unlockable Raver Outfit

: Seasonal Event - Berlin Egg Hunt & Unlockable Raver Outfit March 30: Deluxe Escalation - The Satu Mare Delirium & Unlockable Items

KEEP READING: Watch an Absolute Mad Lad Complete the First 'Hitman 3' Mission in Under 10 Seconds

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Boogie’ Review: Thoughtful Coming-of-Age Drama Stumbles on a Lackluster Lead Performance Eddie Huang’s feature debut skillfully plays with genre conventions through a Chinese American lens but lacks a key piece of casting.