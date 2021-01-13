From IO Interactive comes Hitman III, the conclusion to the World of Assassination Trilogy that will take Agent 47 on a globe-trotting adventure.

The culmination to the World of Assasination Trilogy will arrive in less than a week with the release of Hitman III. The globe-trotting assassination adventure will take players on an epic journey to bring the three-game story arc to a dramatic conclusion. IO Interactive recenty revealed all of the locations players will be traveling to in Hitman III: "From Dubai to Argentina, Hitman III is filled with beautiful destinations for 47 to do his handiwork." Check out the locale details on IOI's game page.

Additionally, we have a great look at the upcoming Deluxe Edition of the game and all that it includes. Community Developer Clemens Koch gave a sneak peek at the fully loaded edition in a recent unboxing video, which you can check out here (sans box):

IO Interactive recently unveiled a look at everything players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition will receive. The Deluxe Edition includes the following:

Director Commentary by Mattias Engström

Digital Soundtracks for all three HITMAN games

Deluxe Suit & Items

Deluxe Escalations

Digital Book: The World Of HITMAN

Those who pre-order the game will receive the Trinity Pack, which includes new suits, briefcases, and weapons.

Want to know more about what you're in for in Hitman III? Be sure to give a look at and listen to this narrative insights video from IOI:

And finally, here's the official synopsis:

HITMAN 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy and takes players around the world on a globetrotting adventure. Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career.Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again.

Hitman III will be available on January 20, 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. Hitman III will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, playable via cloud streaming technology.

