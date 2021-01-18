The first month of 2021 has brought us a few looks at the year's first big video game title: IO Interactive's Hitman 3. We've seen the action play out in virtual reality thanks to the PSVR trailer, and we've gotten a tease of what's in store for players who pre-order the game's Deluxe Edition. Now, a new launch trailer, available to stream in 4K, is here to usher the new game into the world. The concluding chapter of the studio's "World of Assassination Trilogy" will send Agent 47 out on "the most important contracts of his entire career," and you can get a glimpse of what that looks like in the new launch trailer below.

While that's all well and good, there has been some confusion as to which players and platforms will also gain access to the previous two Hitman games with a pre-order/purchase of Hitman 3. You can get the details from IOI themselves here, which also includes a look at the opening cinematic and the specific release day/time for your region, but the short version is this, via IOI:

HITMAN 3 will take up approximately 60-70 GB of storage space on all platforms, with the obvious exceptions of Stadia and Switch. The data that you download will also include all the content required to access HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 – but you are still required to own/purchase access to those games. To underline that; purchasing HITMAN 3 does not grant access to the previous two games by default.

Using this method allows us to reduce the file size for all players to 60-70 GB and has the benefit of making the process of redeeming or purchase access to HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 as simple as possible. (We talk about that more later). Also, we want to clarify that reducing the file size doesn’t mean that we’ve made any compromises on the visual/audio quality of the game. If you’re curious about the technical aspects that made this possible, we recently talked to PC Gamer about it.

It gets much more complicated, so be sure to head over to IOI and PC Gamer to study up. But here's the main point that we hope they stick to:

We can guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games.

Progression from Hitman 2 will be available, as long as you have access to the game, an IOI account, and web browser access, since you won't be able to complete the progression migration in-game, and it can only be done on the same platform (PlayStations, Xboxes, or PCs/Steam):

All current HITMAN 2 players will be able to carryover their hard-earned progression into HITMAN 3...The carryover process requires an IOI Account and can only be done through a web browser, it’s not possible to do it in-game. We will have the website ready to go before launch, but it is not live yet. Once it is ready, we will share the news via ioi.dk and update this post.

Still on board? Good! Hitman III will be available on January 20th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC (Epic Games Store). On Nintendo Switch, Hitman III is playable via cloud streaming technology; stable and permanent Internet connection is required to play.

Check out the launch trailer for Hitman III below:

Agent 47 returns in HITMAN 3 for the most important contracts of his entire career. The dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy awaits...

Available 20 January on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Switch and PC. Pre-order now: http://hitman.com/buyMusic by BJARKE NIEMANNVocals by MINDY JONES

Share Share Tweet Email

'Luca': New Image From the Next Pixar Movie Teases a Summertime Adventure for Two Friends Meet Luca and Alberto.