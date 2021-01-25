It will absolutely take you longer to read this very sentence than it will for Goron to complete the first objective in Hitman 3. That's pretty crazy, especially for a game that's been out for less than a week. But it also speaks to the variability, replay value, and absolute bonkers fun to be had in the latest title from IO Interactive.

The concluding chapter of the game studio's World of Assassination trilogy is now available to players everywhere. But if gamers keep acing mission objectives this quickly, the total speedrun time in-game could be extra breezy. Take, for example, this first mission "On Top of the World" which takes place in Dubai during the unveiling of the world's largest skyscraper and sees Agent 47 (that's you, gamer) attempting to assassinate two high-value targets. That open-ended objective gives you a world's worth of freedom in just how you go about achieving it; I've played it by the book, I've gone a bit rogue, and I've been shot to pieces while monkeying around in the highrise's elevator shaft. Every bit of the experience has been a blast. But I've never come close to achieving the mission in under 10 seconds.

Watch how it's done below:

In case you missed it or need a bit of an explainer, first of all, the mission timer starts once Agent 47 steps into the lobby; what you don't see is the skydive and the entry into the building from the outside some 180 stories high. Once 47 is in the lobby, Goron fires a shot to pin the targest in place, followed by two more well-placed headshots with a silenced pistol to do the deed. Job done. Two stars.

Wait, only a 2-star score for an elite, quick-as-lightning assassination? Yep! Other players have managed to get a 5-star in just about twice the time, like GuLe's stellar run of this first mission that earned the Silent Assassin mark. (Hat tip to IGN for the pull on that one.) More speedrunners are currently vying for the top spot with perhaps even faster completions available thanks mainly to RNG of the targets, and we can't wait to see what they come up with next!

