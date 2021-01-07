Later this month, IO Interactive will bring an iconic game franchise story arc to a conclusion with the arrival of Hitman III. The third installment in the World of Assassination Trilogy is the eighth overall title in the globe-trotting, third-person perspective, stealth assassination series. Unlike 2016's Hitman, which kicked off the new trilogy, Hitman III will not be released episodically, keeping in concert with the middle installment, Hitman 2. Progression from the first two games can carry over to the final one, should you choose to do so. And you might just want to do a full trilogy revisit in VR, something that's teased in this new gameplay trailer for Hitman III via the PSVR system.

Pitched as "the best place to play every game in the World of Assassination trilogy, all locations from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 can be imported and played within Hitman 3 at no additional cost for existing owners – plus progression from Hitman 2 is directly carried over into Hitman 3 at launch."

Here's more of the official synopsis provided by the game's site:

Agent 47 returns as a ruthless professional in HITMAN 3 for the most important contracts of his entire career. Embark on an intimate journey of darkness and hope in the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Death awaits.Experience a globetrotting adventure and visit exotic locations that are meticulously detailed and packed full of creative opportunities. IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology powers HITMAN 3’s tactile and immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Hitman III will be available on January 20, 2021 for PS5 / PS4, Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. Hitman 3 will also be coming to Nintendo Switch, playable via cloud streaming technology. Pre-order today for access to the Trinity Pack, a celebration of the World of Assassination.

Check out the new PSVR Hitman III gameplay trailer below:

HITMAN 3 takes immersion to the next level with PSVR. HITMAN has always been about immersing yourself in a living, breathing world. A world filled to the brim with interesting characters, secrets, and opportunities. But you’ve never experienced it like this…Pre-Order HITMAN 3 now: hitman.com/buy

Share Share Tweet Email

'Borat 2' Had Plans to Prank Other Trump Stooges, Including the MyPillow Guy How do you choose who to prank when they're all terrible people?