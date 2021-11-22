A year later and Hitman 3 is still going strong. IO Interactive recently hinted at their new content roadmap for the game, which will begin on January 20. Hitman 3 has continued to be a success for the company since its launch in early 2021, with the developer reaching a milestone of 50 million players. It has been the most successful installment in The World of Assassination trilogy.

There are no plans to slow down, either. As of right now, we’re left with only a brief outline of what to expect from next year’s goodies, but IO Interactive has stated in a recent blog post that more details regarding Year 2 content will be revealed closer to the set date of the content's release.

What we do know, however, is that IO Interactive has partnered up with Intel to “bring the best possible performance and optimization” for PC players. Ray tracing is expected to be added in next year’s update. It has been enhanced for PC once before with better core CPU support and variable rate shading.

Image via IO Interactive

Also, keep an eye out for a new game mode called Elusive Target Arcade. The team mentioned that this mode will provide a “new way to play” the highly popular mode of Elusive Targets. No further details were given on what differences and improvements players can expect, but it certainly sounds exciting.

Other teases found in the announcement are the addition of new maps and storylines as well. Players can look forward to having a huge update for their game and a Hitman 3-filled start to the new year. They’re also planning to offer post-launch support for another year, so there’s also that.

Hitman 3 revolves around the third-person narrative of assassin Agent 47 who must travel to various locations to carry out his assigned missions. There are different modes players can select in the game, with each containing its own set of rules and limitations that make gameplay a little more challenging and unique.

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Here's the trailer for Year 2:

