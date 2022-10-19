Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) has shared a behind-the-scenes image of Hitman on social media, confirming he has begun filming his next project. Richard Linklater (Boyhood), who is directing the film, appears in the photo alongside the other leading star, Adria Arjona (Andor). The upcoming film is based on a true story of a Houston cop who works undercover as a hitman, with Powell portraying the cop/hitman.

In addition to leading the film, Powell is also a co-writer. A 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article serves as the story's source material, with the film explicitly focusing on the hitman ditching his 'side' work to help a woman (Arjona) escape her abusive boyfriend. Linklater is also a writer and producer on the film, which marks his next project following Netflix's Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood from earlier this year. Hitman is Linklater's second adaptation of an article by Skip Hollandsworth, with the director having adapted 2011's crime comedy, Bernie, from the journalist's writing.

Hitman was first announced back in May with both Powell and Arjona attached. The action comedy recently filled out its supporting cast, adding Retta (Parks and Recreation), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), and Molly Bernard (Younger) to the ensemble. Production is taking place in New Orleans.

Image via Disney+

Powell is coming off a red-hot summer with his memorable role as Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Seresin opposite Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick. He's previously worked alongside Linklater, starring in Everybody Wants Some! and Apollo 10 1/2. As for Arjona, she can currently be seen in Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Andor opposite Diego Luna. She also appeared in the less memorable (but just as 'memeable') Morbius earlier this year. Hitman will be her first collaboration with Linklater.

Alongside Hitman, Linklater is also developing an ambitious film in Merrily We Roll Along. The musical comedy is based on the play of the same name and will star Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart). Merrily We Roll Along has yet to roll cameras, but once it does, it will continue to do so for 20 years. Linklater took on a similar challenge with Boyhood, which was filmed over eleven years. Boyhood turned out quite well for the director, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director and Patricia Arquette an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

There is currently no release date for Hitman.