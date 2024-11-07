Timothy Olyphant won the hearts of fans around the world with his portrayal of Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian Season 2 and later in The Book of Boba Fett, but more than 15 years ago he suited up as an iconic video game character for a film that’s doing numbers on streaming. Olyphant stars alongside Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow) and Dougray Scott in Hitman, the 2007 conspiracy thriller/video game adaptation that has rocketed to the #2 spot on Tubi, a free streaming service. Hitman follows Agent 47 (Olyphant), who is caught up in a conspiracy that sees him pursued by the police and Russian military across Eastern Europe. The film sits at a sad 16% score from critics and a 57% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Hitman was written by Skip Woods and directed by Xavier Gens and is loosely based on the Hitman game series. Woods recently remade 2007’s Hitman in 2015 under the name Hitman: Agent 47, which saw Rupert Friend take over the titular role, and also added Zachary Quinto and Ciarán Hinds to its cast. He also penned the screenplay for A Good Day to Die Hard, the 2013 action thriller starring Bruce Willis, and he received a writing credit for his work on X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the first film in Hugh Jackman’s solo Wolverine trilogy. Gens is best known for directing Frontier(s), the 2007 horror film that’s currently streaming on AMC, and he also helmed The Divide in 2011, the psychological thriller starring Lauren German and Michael Biehn that’s streaming on Prime Video and Tubi.

What Else Has Timothy Olyphant Been Doing?

Timothy Olyphant most recently took on the lead voice role of The Terminator in Terminator Zero, the animated series streaming on Netflix. He also starred as Rod Reyes in Daisy Jones & The Six, the Prime Video original series led by Sam Claflin and Riley Keough. Olyphant is also known for his role as Raylan Givens in Justified, the contemporary western series streaming on Hulu. He has next been tapped to star in Alien: Earth, the Alien prequel series set three decades before Ridley Scott’s 1970 film that’s set to stream on Hulu. Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Essie Davis will also star in the series from Noah Hawley.

Hitman stars Timothy Olyphant and was written by Skip Woods and directed by Xavier Gens. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Hitman on Tubi.

WATCH ON TUBI