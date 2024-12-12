Timothy Olyphant may have become known by a new generation of fans as Cobb Vanth in The Mandalorian, the original Star Wars Disney+ show that spawned a new franchise in a different corner of the universe, but 17 years ago he toplined a critically maligned video game adaptation that just got a new streaming home. Hitman, the 2007 conspiracy thriller that stars Olyphant alongside Prison Break veteran Robert Knepper, has officially begun streaming on VIZIO Watchfree+, the free streaming service that can be accessed by anyone with a VIZIO TV or even just with a VIZIO account and the mobile app. Hitman earned a 16% score from critics and a 57% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the film also stars Olga Kurylenko, who recently played Taskmaster in Black Widow and will reprise the role in Thunderbolts*.

Skip Woods wrote the script for Hitman with Xavier Gens directing. Working on Hitman with Olyphant in 2007 wasn’t Woods’ last collaboration with the popular video game franchise, as he also wrote the script for Hitman: Agent 47, the 2015 adaptation starring Rupert Friend in the lead role. He also wrote the script for Sabotage, the 2014 action thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sam Worthington, and he is credited as a scribe on A Good Day to Die Hard, the final installment in Bruce Willis’ action franchise. Woods also teamed up with Hugh Jackman in 2009 for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, another critically panned project that still managed to gross $373 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $150 million.

What Else Does Timothy Olyphant Have Going On?

Olyphant most recently voiced The Terminator in the Netflix animated series, Terminator Zero, and he also lent his voice to the role of Goldfin in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He also played a recurring role in Daisy Jones & The Six, the hit Prime Video series based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid that also stars Sam Claflin and Riley Keough. In the same year that he last appeared as Cobb Vanth (2022), Olyphant also worked with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie on Amsterdam, the maligned comedy from David O. Russell that only grossed $31 million at the box office on an $80 million budget.

Hitman stars Timothy Olyphant and was written by Skip Woods and directed by Xavier Gens. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Hitman on VIZIO Watchfree+.