The Big Picture With its resurgence on Netflix, The Hitman's Bodyguard proves that Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson's on-screen chemistry is a timeless hit.

Despite initial lukewarm reviews, the action-packed film was a commercial success, grossing over $176 million globally.

Ryan Reynolds' recent success and the film's fun premise help explain why audiences are rewatching this action-comedy on Netflix.

It seems that Ryan Reynolds has the Midas touch at the moment, even bringing the most forgettable movies back to the fore. Despite its middling 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, a 2017 action-comedy starring Reynolds alongside Samuel L. Jackson, has surged back into the spotlight, landing at #10 on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Directed by Patrick Hughes, The Hitman’s Bodyguard brings together a powerhouse duo in Reynolds and Jackson. Reynolds plays Michael Bryce, a once-elite bodyguard who’s fallen on hard times, while Jackson stars as Darius Kincaid, a notorious hitman who needs protection as he testifies against a ruthless Eastern European dictator, played by Gary Oldman. The film’s premise is simple yet effective: throw together two actors with sharp comedic timing, load up on high-octane action, and let the sparks fly.

Critics were largely unimpressed when the movie was released in 2017. The consensus was that the film leaned too heavily on formulaic buddy-cop tropes, with many noting that the plot was predictable and the humor hit-or-miss. However, the undeniable chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson, combined with their witty banter, kept audiences entertained. The film also didn’t skimp on the action, delivering plenty of shootouts, car chases, and explosions to satisfy fans of the genre.

Despite the lukewarm reviews, The Hitman’s Bodyguard was a commercial success, grossing over $176 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. The film’s box office performance proved that while it may not have been a critical darling, it resonated with audiences looking for a fun, action-packed romp. The success of the film also spawned a 2021 sequel, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. While the sequel didn’t fare much better with critics, it did serve to remind audiences of the original, potentially driving new viewers or those looking for a rewatch to check out The Hitman’s Bodyguard on Netflix.

Why Are Audiences Rewatching 'The Hitman's Bodyguard'?

Close

We could propose a number of reasons behind the movie finding a new audience online but let's be honest, Ryan Reynolds is everywhere right now thanks to the immense success of Deadpool & Wolverine, not to mention his prominent media presence alongside his wife Blake Lively in promoting her latest movie, It Ends With Us. Plus, the movie has a fun premise, and the buddy-comedy dynamic between Reynolds and Jackson also has a timeless appeal. Their on-screen partnership, filled with sharp exchanges and over-the-top antics, is the kind of entertainment that works well for a streaming audience looking for something light and engaging.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.