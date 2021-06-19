Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is on track to top the domestic box office this weekend, despite opening on a Wednesday. The R-rated second outing for Ryan Reynolds' beleaguered bodyguard Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson's legendary assassin Darius Kincaid brought in $3 million on Friday, tracking for a $10 million three-day bow and $15 million across its first five days in release.

The first installment also debuted at number one in August 2017, albeit with a much more robust haul of $21.6 million, before going to become one of the year's steadiest sleeper hits, ending its theatrical run with a global tally north of $176 million. Of course, the pandemic is still very much a factor when it comes to limiting how high a new title can realistically fly, so a weekend win should be enough to put smiles on the faces of studio Lionsgate.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Which 2021 Movie Will Open to Over $100 Million First?

Reviews have been so-so, but if you're a fan of undemanding action, Reynolds playing the sarcastic know-it-all, Jackson delivering some creative profanity and Salma Hayek screaming obscenities in two languages while shooting people in the face, or even if you just fancy seeing Richard E. Grant for all of five seconds, then Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is the film for you.

The three-week reign of A Quiet Place Part II is poised to come to an end, but the second installment in the expanding franchise is set to take second place with another $8 million as it continued to extend a pandemic-era domestic record that's edging closer to $130 million. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Cruella are both expected to leapfrog The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It into third and fourth after bringing in $1.86 million and $1.4 million respectively, which means more bad news for In the Heights. In only its second Friday, John M. Chu's acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical has already dropped down to sixth place with $1.38 million after suffering some serious disappointment last weekend.

A light and frothy odd-couple actioner is poised to win first as we approach the end of June, so the success of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard almost makes it feel as though we're in typical summer season. That being said, it's likely summer proper will kick off for real next week when Vin Diesel and the Fast & Furious 9 gang explode back onto our screens.

KEEP READING: 'In the Heights' and Why It's Ok for Movies to "Fail" This Summer

Share Share Tweet Email

The 85 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (June 2021) Our handy, extensive guide is updated weekly with all-new picks.

Read Next